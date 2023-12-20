Revival of Stormont: DUP leaders says he expects further talks after Christmas
The leader of the DUP has said that he expects further meetings with the government after Christmas, after the Northern Ireland Secretary said on Tuesday that talks with the party on a return to Stormont were “effectively over”.
In the wake of that announcement, Sir Jeffrey had said as far as he was concerned, there was still talking to be done.
The BBC quoted him last night as saying he anticipates more meetings "shortly after Christmas".
"I'm holding out to ensure firstly we sort out the issues relating to the NI Protocol and that we get a better deal on our budget," he said.
The government said that it had drawn up a “final offer” of over £3bn to induce the party to return to Stormont, but refused to say how the talks about the Windsor Framework had been left.