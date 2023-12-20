Revival of Stormont: DUP leaders says he expects further talks after Christmas

The leader of the DUP has said that he expects further meetings with the government after Christmas, after the Northern Ireland Secretary said on Tuesday that talks with the party on a return to Stormont were “effectively over”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

In the wake of that announcement, Sir Jeffrey had said as far as he was concerned, there was still talking to be done.

The BBC quoted him last night as saying he anticipates more meetings "shortly after Christmas".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm holding out to ensure firstly we sort out the issues relating to the NI Protocol and that we get a better deal on our budget," he said.