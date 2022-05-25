Richard Neal furore: UK has long lamented ‘green tinged’ views of US politicians seen as overly sympathetic to Republic of Ireland... and even the IRA

Mr Neal is a long-serving politician from the north-eastern state of Massachusetts, now in his 70s, who has been a serial commentator on Irish affairs.

He serves in the US House of Representatives, and is chairman of the powerful Ways and Means Committee which examines taxation, welfare policy, and health insurance, among other things.

His most recent intervention earned the ire of unionists by playing down the seriousness of the NI Protocol (referring to it as a “manufactured” issue) and by using the term “planter” to describe unionists and/or Protestants.

Richard Neal, Joe Biden, London Breed

But as this article shows, such “green tinged” bias has been something which the UK state has been wary of for a long time.

It comes only several weeks after president Joe Biden extolled his own Irishness at VIP events on St Patrick’s Day.

But in the course of doing so, hemispronounced ‘cead mile failte’, got confused about who his inlaws are, and implied that Irish people in general are idiots.

On a darker note, San Francisco mayor London Breed apologised for an official honour which was given posthumously to Martin McGuinness: