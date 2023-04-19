Former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams (left) with Peter Robinson during a gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, at the end of the international conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Agreement. Photo credit should read: Charles McQuillan/PA Wire

The gala dinner at Hillsborough Castle featured one of the most significant audiences in Northern Ireland’s history, including four former prime ministers, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, three former taoisigh and former US president Bill Clinton.

It followed a major three-day conference at the Queen’s University in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak told guests they were gathered to mark a “truly extraordinary achievement” in the 1998 accord which largely brought the Troubles to an end.

He referred to meeting Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who was seriously injured after being shot by dissidents in Omagh earlier this year.

The prime minister said they agreed that Northern Ireland cannot go back to its violent past.

“Last week I visited a man who has dedicated himself to building that future, a policeman, a father, a husband, a children’s football coach, DCI John Caldwell,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We sat together and talked about the society he loves and about his ordeal. He told me, ‘we can’t go back’.

“We can’t go back. If there is one message from this hall tonight, one message from the people of Northern Ireland to the world, it is surely this, we will never go back.

“Instead we will learn the lessons of 25 years ago, we will keep working, keep moving forward, bringing everyone with us until we realise in full the future that the people of Northern Ireland deserve.”

The gathering came as the Stormont Assembly remains effectively collapsed due to a DUP boycott. The party is calling for action from the UK government over its concerns around the Brexit protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak and Mr Varadkar had a private meeting before the dinner.

The taoiseach’s office indicated they agreed that the 25th anniversary of the agreement is a “critical opportunity” to bring renewed focus on protecting the gains of peace.

The Irish government readout said: “Their shared priority is the return of a functioning assembly and executive and they committed to working together in the period ahead in ongoing support of the agreement and its institutions.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also expressed his desire to see the Stormont Assembly functioning again, and urged the government to be an “honest broker”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad