Rishi Sunak “Northern Ireland – its people and its future – are rightly at the centre of our shipbuilding ambitions"

Prime minister Rishi Sunak will be in Northern Ireland for the next two days

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Sunak said: “Northern Ireland – its people and its future – are rightly at the centre of our shipbuilding ambitions.

“And completing the next generation of our world-class Royal Navy Support Ships – to strengthen our security at sea and across the globe – could not have found a better home than in Belfast, once the biggest shipyard in the world, with its proud tradition of skill and expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The thousands of high-value jobs and the skills that are gained from delivering it now will help to lay the foundations of prosperity for tomorrow.”

In November, the UK Ministry of Defence announced Team Resolute as its preferred bidder for a £1.6bn contract to develop and build the next generation of Royal Navy Solid Support Ships, which will provide global logistics and operational support to the Royal Navy.