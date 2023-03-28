The prime minister told MPs at the Commons Liaison Committee yesterday that the new policy should include families to prevent an “incentive” for people to bring minors with them.

Mr Sunak's government has defused a Conservative rebellion from the right by agreeing to hold talks with those wanting to toughen up the Illegal Migration Bill.

But he indicated he would not concede ground to more liberal Tories who want to prevent children being detained indefinitely if they arrive in the UK by unauthorised means.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answering questions in front of the Liaison Select Committee at the House of Commons, London, on the subject of the work of the Prime Minister.

Caroline Nokes, the Tory MP who has likened Mr Sunak's “horrendous” asylum plans to Donald Trump's “caging of children”, pressed the PM over the detention of children.

Mr Sunak said: “The intention of this policy is not to detain children but it's important that we don't inadvertently create a policy that incentivises people to bring children who wouldn't otherwise come here.

“Otherwise you create an incentive for a criminal gang to bring a child with them when they otherwise wouldn't be, and I don't think that is a good thing.