All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Rishi Sunak says he will examine Policy Exchange report which calls for Northern Ireland to play greater UK defence role

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will be happy to examine a new report which calls on Northern Ireland to play a greater role in the UK’s national security.
By Richard Wheeler and Jonathan McCambridge
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

During an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also thanked the Prime Minister for his “dedication and leadership” in helping to revive the political institutions at Stormont.

The Stormont Executive has returned after the DUP ended its two year boycott following a deal with the Government to address the unionist party’s concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which included MPs supporting two pieces of legislation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Jeffrey said: “I want to thank the Prime Minister for his dedication and leadership in helping us to restore our place in the United Kingdom and its internal market, and to revive our political institutions at Stormont.

“The union is more secure as a result of our combined endeavours and together we have greatly enhanced the potential to build a strong and prosperous economy that will help to cement our peace in Northern Ireland.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “Securing peace in an unstable world is vital for all of us, and therefore will the Prime Minister examine the findings of a recent report by Policy Exchange that calls for Northern Ireland to play an even greater role in the defence of our nation?”

Mr Sunak paid tribute to Sir Jeffrey’s leadership over recent months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “He and I agree that the Union is stronger for the return of devolution and the work that we’ve done.”

The Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond. Earlier this week, a Policy Exchange report called for the UK government to expand its naval and air presence in Northern Ireland for 'maritime patrol missions against Russian intrusion'. Today in the House of Commons, prime minister Rishi Sunak said he would be happy to examine the contents of the reportThe Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond. Earlier this week, a Policy Exchange report called for the UK government to expand its naval and air presence in Northern Ireland for 'maritime patrol missions against Russian intrusion'. Today in the House of Commons, prime minister Rishi Sunak said he would be happy to examine the contents of the report
The Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond. Earlier this week, a Policy Exchange report called for the UK government to expand its naval and air presence in Northern Ireland for 'maritime patrol missions against Russian intrusion'. Today in the House of Commons, prime minister Rishi Sunak said he would be happy to examine the contents of the report

He said he would be “delighted” to examine the findings of the report.

“I have seen, with my own visits, the vital role that Northern Ireland is playing through the location of firms like Thales and Harland and Wolff.

“I am delighted in last week’s command paper we specifically committed to examining how we can further bolster Northern Ireland’s share of the UK defence sector because it’s another essential pillar of our precious economic union.”

See also:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leo Varadkar defends Ireland's security commitments after London report accuses Dublin of freeloading on defence

The Policy Exchange report this week said that Northern Ireland is key to addressing the UK’s security concerns.

The report called for the UK Government to expand its naval and air presence in Northern Ireland for “maritime patrol missions against Russian intrusion”.

It also urged the UK and its regional partners to unite and “up the ante” in pressing Dublin to do its “fair share for collective security”.

Related topics:Rishi SunakNorthern IrelandJeffrey DonaldsonDUPPrime MinisterQuestionsUK Government