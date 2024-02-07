Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During an exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also thanked the Prime Minister for his “dedication and leadership” in helping to revive the political institutions at Stormont.

The Stormont Executive has returned after the DUP ended its two year boycott following a deal with the Government to address the unionist party’s concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which included MPs supporting two pieces of legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Jeffrey said: “I want to thank the Prime Minister for his dedication and leadership in helping us to restore our place in the United Kingdom and its internal market, and to revive our political institutions at Stormont.

“The union is more secure as a result of our combined endeavours and together we have greatly enhanced the potential to build a strong and prosperous economy that will help to cement our peace in Northern Ireland.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “Securing peace in an unstable world is vital for all of us, and therefore will the Prime Minister examine the findings of a recent report by Policy Exchange that calls for Northern Ireland to play an even greater role in the defence of our nation?”

Mr Sunak paid tribute to Sir Jeffrey’s leadership over recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “He and I agree that the Union is stronger for the return of devolution and the work that we’ve done.”

The Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond. Earlier this week, a Policy Exchange report called for the UK government to expand its naval and air presence in Northern Ireland for 'maritime patrol missions against Russian intrusion'. Today in the House of Commons, prime minister Rishi Sunak said he would be happy to examine the contents of the report

He said he would be “delighted” to examine the findings of the report.

“I have seen, with my own visits, the vital role that Northern Ireland is playing through the location of firms like Thales and Harland and Wolff.

“I am delighted in last week’s command paper we specifically committed to examining how we can further bolster Northern Ireland’s share of the UK defence sector because it’s another essential pillar of our precious economic union.”

See also:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Policy Exchange report this week said that Northern Ireland is key to addressing the UK’s security concerns.

The report called for the UK Government to expand its naval and air presence in Northern Ireland for “maritime patrol missions against Russian intrusion”.