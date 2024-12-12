Robin Swann announced as only local MP on UK-EU relations panel - as he warns NI faces challenges unlike anywhere else

Robin Swann is the only local MP on a parliamentary delegation which liaises with the EU on post-Brexit arrangements.

​Robin Swann MP has welcomed his appointment to a UK-EU parliamentary panel on post-Brexit relations, saying Northern Ireland faces pressures unlike those found anywhere else in the UK.

The UUP man is the only Northern Irish MP on the UK delegation to the UK-EU Parliamentary Partnership Assembly, and former SDLP leader Baroness Ritchie also has a place.

The body is a forum to exchange views on the post-Brexit relationship.

The South Antrim MP said the Windsor Framework has “resulted in serious changes to Northern Ireland’s position within the UK. It has resulted in physical checks between NI and GB, increased bureaucracy and cost for small businesses, and has made trade across the Irish Sea so much more complicated and time-consuming that many companies have simply ceased their trade from GB into NI”.