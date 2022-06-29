Robin Swann named ‘Politician of the Year’

The CIPA awards celebrate positive politics and encourage thoughtful and reflective public debate.

Politician of Year is one of four award categories to which the public can nominate. This year’s awards attracted over 200 nominees.

Speaking following the awards ceremony, Mr Swann said: “I am delighted and deeply humbled to win Politician of the Year 2022 alongside Chris Bryant, MP.

Health Minister Robin Swann

“Someone once said – ‘To lead with civility means you’ve decided as a leader – it’s better to steer away from potential chaos and grow through simplicity by treating those you lead with respect, trust, honesty, effective communication, fairness, support, flexibility, resilience, a positive temperament, and ongoing development and encouragement.’ I strive to do this on a daily basis.”

Following careful consideration by the panel of judges ‘Politician of the Year’ 2022 was awarded jointly to Mr Swann and Labour MP Mr Bryant.

The judging panel includes people from a wide range of disciplines, including the political and media spheres.