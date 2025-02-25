Robin Swann says it is 'disappointing' that Stormont's first ministers haven't disclosed China meeting details
In January the Foreign Office minister said she would “challenge” Stormont officials on the Executive’s dealings with China – after they had refused to release minutes of a meeting between Michelle O’Neill, Emma Little-Pengelly and a diplomat from the communist superpower.
Mr Swann, pictured, raised the issue in Parliament on Tuesday – questioning the Labour minister Catherine West on whether she had challenged the Northern Ireland leaders on the meeting.
The South Antrim MP said: “In January, the Foreign Office Minister said they would challenge the Northern Ireland executive to be more robust in its reporting of international affairs and meetings.
“At the start of this month, the first and deputy first minister met again with the Chinese consul. Still no details of that meeting has been reported or shared – nor previous meetings. Has that challenge been made? And what was the response?” he asked.
The foreign office minister responded: “We regularly engage with Northern Ireland on all matters of foreign policy, and specifically in relation to the matter of Chinese consular issue. It's not really for ministers to discuss at the despatch box”.
In May of last year, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little Pengelly met the UK’s Chinese ambassador Zheng Zeguang at Stormont Castle.
But their office wouldn’t release records of the meeting, arguing that it could harm “international relations”.
Stormont has no remit over foreign policy or international relations, which are reserved matters for the national government at Westminster.
TUV MP Jim Allister raised that meeting with the minister last month. He asked what oversight the Foreign Office has over devolved institutions’ connections with China. Minister West said she would challenge officials “to come up with a more robust, joined up approach” in relation to meetings with China.
