RoI Troubles victims ‘are the forgotten people’

Image of ex-Garda Sergeant Jim Cannon

Jim Cannon, now 87, survived being buried under a collapsed house when his team were lured to Portarlington village in 1976 by a false report.

He yesterday said that the current heatwave is causing him great discomfort due to the injuries he suffered that day.

“The Irish government aren’t doing enough,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The victims of terrorism in the south of Ireland are the forgotten people.

“And it’s about time now the government, at this stage, see that this has been approved now and they’re looking after the victims in the north. The same thing should be happening for the rest of us here.”

The victims’ pension scheme is set to be enacted in Northern Ireland on August 31, after years of delay.

It accords payments to people who were wounded in the Troubles, which can reportedly reach up to about £10,000.

But under its current rules, “the incident resulting in the injury must have either taken place in the UK” unless the injured person was a UK citizen or was “serving the crown”.

More on the Troubles amnesty:

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.