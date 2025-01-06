Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood sits on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

It's “essential we get to root problems” in Northern Ireland's public services, according to the Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood, as Westminster prepares to discuss the issue this week.

​The Alliance politician says issues facing essential services need to be dealt with before “we can deliver real solutions for people”.

She was speaking ahead of an evidence session by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster on Wednesday into how public services in the province are funded and delivered.

The way in which Stormont receives its funding from Westminster, for services like health, education and policing, has been a central political issue since before the restoration of devolution last year. The governing parties in the Executive, and the official opposition, agree that the amount spent per head here compared to England must be increased – they say – because it costs more to deliver services here than in other parts of the UK.

However, Ms Eastwood says that more spending is not the only answer, and services need fundamental reform.

“Northern Ireland’s public services are in crisis and crying out for transformation,” said Ms Eastwood.

“People are suffering daily while waiting for essential services, and they deserve far better. We have some of the highest per capita health spending in the UK but deliver the worst outcomes.

“This inquiry will examine the significant challenges facing public services such as health, education, and policing in Northern Ireland. It will also look at our relative level of need compared to the rest of the UK, implications of the Autumn Budget, and potential measures for inclusion in Northern Ireland's Final Fiscal Framework, including options for raising revenue.

“It is essential we get to the root of the problem, understand where the system is failing, and find real solutions that deliver for our community. We know there are gaps in funding and structural frameworks, but it’s essential we take a hard look at where money is going and why the situation has become so dire”.