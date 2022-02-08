RUC ‘collusive’ findings: WATCH as DUP man denounces IRA while speaker Alex Maskey tries to rein him in for ‘going off-topic’

One of them – Mervyn Storey – was visibly angry and appeared to shake with emotion as he appealed for the “vilification” of the force to end.

It comes after the latest Police Ombudsman’s report into historic crimes – this time a sucession of eight different loyalist attacks which claimed 11 lives in total during in the 1990s, the worst single one of which was the killing of five civilians by the UDA in an Ormeau Road bookies in 1992.

Ombudsman Marie Anderson “found no evidence that police were in possession of intelligence which if acted on, could have prevented any of the attacks”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nonetheless she found “collusive behaviours”.

MORE ON THAT HERE – WATCH: Unionists rally to defend RUC amid fresh ‘collusive’ findings against it

When it came his time to speak, Mr Storey said: “I have a brother who has proudly served in the RUC Royal Ulster Constabulary Reserve and as a part-time PSNI officer for 41 years.

“I thank God every day that he is still alive...

“Sadly, there are people in the chamber, elected to public office, who have glorified those heinous crimes; who have covered up; who have been involved in collusive behaviour; and who have not told the police all that they know about what happened.

“Today, I call on them to search their conscience.

“The party opposite has supported and glorified the IRA, a murderous machine that cost lives and created orphans... ”

At this point, he gestured with a shaking hand across the chamber to Sinn Fein’s MLAs, and as he continued, speaker Alex Maskey interjected to warn that he had “strayed very, very far” from the purpose of the debate – to discuss the ombudsman’s report.

Speakers of the Assembly, of whom Mr Maskey is the most recent incumbent, act in a neutral fashion; this means that whilst in the speaker’s chair he places his party affiliation in abeyance.

“Mr Speaker I’m not questioning your authority, but it’s all part of our dark past,” Mr Storey replied when challenged.

“If we are to have the truth about what happened with the members of the RUC, we are also going to have to have the truth about what happened with the members of the IRA...”

As he was warned he was out of time, Mr Storey concluded: “I commend the RUC, and I trust and pray that its vilification will come to an end.”

More from this reporter:

Click here: DUP brother of UDA sectarian murder victim Gavin Brett breaks 20 year silence

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.