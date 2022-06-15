Russia has barred three more DUP MPs from entering the country.

The party’s MPs Gavin Robinson, Sammy Wilson and Gregory Campbell were among names released by the country in a long list of politicians and journalists banned from Russia.

Russia took the move in response to UK sanctions against Russian public figures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gavin Robinson, Sammy Wilson and Gregory Campbell are among a list of figures that also includes journalists and defence figures. They join two other MPs from the party that were banned in April - Paul Girvan and Jim Shannon.

Russia has said that more names will be added to the list.

Speaking to BBC News NI, East Antrim MP Mr Wilson described Russia’s sanctions as “fairly pathetic”.

He said he has “lobbied very hard for the government to do the right thing by Ukrainians”.

He added: “I think it just again illustrates the degree of tyranny that Russian people must live under.”

In a tweet, party colleague Mr Robinson said: “I’m proud my constituency produces the means for brave Ukrainians to defend themselves.”