Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen unveiling the Windsor Framework last year. The deal dealt with more than trade - ensuring "no diminution" of rights applicable in Northern Ireland before Brexit.

The Equality Commission for Northern Ireland has released a detailed report on how it believes the government’s flagship Rwanda Bill could affect the EU rights legislation applicable here as part of the NI Protocol. The bill would allow the government to deport migrants to Rwanda for processing – and override European law in certain circumstances to achieve that.

It says: “the Commission’s view is that the rights of asylum seekers and refugees fall within the scope of the UK Government’s commitment in Windsor Framework [WF] Article 2 and are protected by the ‘Rights, Safeguards and Equality of Opportunity’ chapter of the GFA. Further, the UK Government must ensure that the rights of refugees and asylum seekers in Northern Ireland that fall within the scope of WF Article 2 must not be diminished as a result of Brexit.”

It also claims “the law in Northern Ireland must ‘keep pace’ with EU law developments relating to six EU Equality Directives listed in Annex 1 to the Windsor Framework”.

Opponents of the current Rwanda Bill and its interaction with the Windsor Framework have argued it could create a ‘people border’ between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK because different rules apply here than do in Great Britain.

Unionists have raised concerns that the policy could further separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK. TUV leader Jim Allister had written to the Secretary of State seeking legal clarity on the Rwanda Bill’s remit here. DUP MP Sammy Wilson said the Rwanda plans were “not thought through” – and “devised in a panic” by a government on its way out.

He has argued that it is “fairly obvious that Northern Ireland could become a back door” for migrants to enter Great Britain through the proposals – which may not be fully applicable here because of the NI Protocol.

The issue boils down to whether additional EU-derived rights for asylum seekers apply in Northern Ireland that don’t elsewhere in the UK – rendering the policy unworkable here – and potentially leading to checks on people travelling across the Irish Sea to Great Britain.

The commission’s report says “The extent to which the rights of asylum seekers fall within the scope of WF Article 2 is also currently under judicial consideration by the High Court in Northern Ireland”. It says that “a number of provisions of the Bill may amount to a breach of WF Article 2”.

The commission “recommends that the Home Secretary sets out, in detail, in the Explanatory Notes to the Bill, what consideration was given to compliance with Windsor Framework Article 2 in the development of the Bill. Any assessment of the proposals’ compliance with WF Article 2 should not be limited to the impact of the proposals on the substantive rights, but should also include the remedial dimensions of those rights”.

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission – which has taken legal action against the government over its Rwanda policy – has said the bill will have serious ramifications for the rights of migrants in Northern Ireland and “is in breach of the UK’s domestic and international human rights obligations” including under the Windsor Framework.

