Over 30 Tory rebels are set to back an amendment to the government’s Rwanda Bill which if passed could be used to override parts of the Windsor Framework – but Labour’s Stella Creasy is aiming to protect EU and Belfast Agreement rights here with a rival proposal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a backbench rebellion over his Rwanda bill. Tory hardliners in the ERG want tougher provisions to override international and domestic law - apparently including Windsor Framework EU rights provisions which only apply to Northern Ireland. Labour are seeking to protect the Framework's provisions from the bill. (Photo: James Manning/PA)

MPs from the European Research Group (ERG) want the Rwanda bill to override “any other provision or rule of domestic law”. Under the Windsor Framework deal, certain EU rights are maintained in Northern Ireland under domestic legislation.

Concerns have been raised by some unionist politicians that the Rwanda Bill as it currently stands could result in a ‘people border’ between Northern Ireland and Great Britain. This is because the framework keeps the Charter for Fundamental Rights and other EU legislation applicable in Northern Ireland – arguably making the bill weaker in the province – and more attractive to people seeking asylum in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The European Union has previously told the News Letter that it expects the United Kingdom to fully honour its commitment to EU rights in Northern Ireland.

Labour MP Stella Creasy has tabled an amendment to guarantee that the Rwanda bill is “compatible with Section 7A of the European Withdrawal Act and the UK’s obligations to citizens under the Good Friday Agreement”.

Anti-protocol campaigner Jamie Bryson, speaking on behalf of Unionist Voice Policy Studies , welcomed the ERG amendment. He said: “By making every other provision of domestic and common law subject to (and thus to be subjugated by in so far as there is any inconsistency) the Rwanda Bill, and Illegal Migration Act, this means that the supremacy of section 7A of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act and thus the Protocol would be stripped out.

“This amendment would prevent reliance on the so called additional ‘rights’ conferred on NI which don’t apply in GB, due to the Protocol, and ensure NI is on the same footing as to immigration and asylum law as the rest of the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is undoubtedly a full frontal attack on the Protocol by the backdoor, but it’s very welcome and it’s a key test for the Government as to whether they are willing to face down the pernicious and constitutionally corrosive effect of the Protocol, or not.