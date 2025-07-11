Sacked Belfast Trust boss accuses health minister Mike Nesbitt of scapegoating him - as MLA warns problems are 'systemic'

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has been accused of making a 'political' decision over the sacking of a senior health official - because he was "uncomfortable answering questions before the health committee". Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The former chair of Belfast Trust, Ciaran Mulgrew, has hit out at health minister’s decision to sack him – accusing Mike Nesbitt of acting against the advice of officials and using him as a “scapegoat”.

The row relates to a series of scandals to hit the trust over recent years, including on workplace culture and huge overspends and delays on hospital building projects.

Earlier this month, the health minister sacked Mr Mulgrew – saying that he decided on a change of leadership at the trust, and that a fresh start was required.

In response to the former health trust chief’s comments, Mr Nesbitt says he had made “a number of assertions which I do not recognise as fact” – stating that he needs “to have confidence in those in charge of the organisation”.

DUP health spokesperson Diane Dodds says the sacking of Mr Mulgrew will not shift scrutiny from other senior officials, either in the trust or the department of health.

In an interview with UTV this week, the former health trust chair claimed that the Department of Health permanent secretary Mike Farrar told him that he had advised the minister against sacking him.

“He told me that he felt it was a political decision, and he told me it was because the minister was uncomfortable answering questions before the health committee”, Mr Mulgrew said.

He also said that while the minister had told the committee that he “wanted to look Ciaran Mulgrew in the eye” and ask him about problems in the trust, “when he was sacking me [during a video call] he didn’t turn his camera on, so I don’t know if he was in the room on his own or whether there were other people with him”.

Asked by UTV’s health reporter Deborah McAleese about the culture within Belfast Trust, Mr Mulgrew said there were “difficulties” but that he had tried to deal with any issues brought to him.

Reacting to the interview, DUP Health Spokesperson Diane Dodds said, “Being Chair of the Belfast Trust must bring a level of accountability for issues within that body. However, many of the issues within the Belfast Trust not only pre-date the former Chair’s tenure but responsibility goes much wider within both the Trust and the Department of Health.

“The Department has an army of officials who will have been reported to on a weekly basis by the Trust on significant capital projects and other issues. I had been clear at the time that removing the Trust Chair must not deflect scrutiny from other senior officials.

“There is a wider systemic problem within the Belfast Trust that still remains to be tackled.”

In a statement, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he has “no wish to engage in a war of words with Mr Mulgrew” and wished him well for the future.

“I have publicly thanked him for his contribution to the Trust and wider Health and Social Care system. However, he has made a number of assertions which I do not recognise as fact.

“Belfast Trust is our largest Trust in Northern Ireland and is one of the largest of its kind anywhere in the UK. It is a complex and challenging organisation to manage. As Health Minister, I need to have confidence in those in charge of the organisation.

“It is also the case that events can conspire against individuals, however well-intentioned, and can make their position untenable.