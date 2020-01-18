Sam McBride: Ignoring an elegant solution, petition of concern reform undermines Belfast Agreement

It has become so fashionable to criticise the DUP’s stance on the petition of concern that almost the only concerns expressed about the changes to the Assembly veto procedure has been that they did not go sufficiently far in restricting abuse.

The danger of groupthink has here been exacerbated by the closed nature of the talks process, meaning that the public was not consulted on the emerging deal but instead simply presented with the final text.

Although Julian Smith has proved shrewd in pushing the parties towards agreement, as a relative newcomer to Northern Ireland he has been particularly reliant not just on the NIO’s officials – some of whom are bitterly criticised by some senior Stormont figures – but also on the parties themselves, hoping that between five political leaders with conflicting interests any problems would be identified.

Seemingly thanks to the DUP, the petition of concern section of the deal has ended up being less problematic than may otherwise have been the case. Nevertheless, it contains problems whichundermine the firm minority protections set out in the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

That does not seem to have concerned any of the parties – but the acceptance of the SDLP and Sinn Féin is particularly striking, given that they have given the impression that the Agreement is as inalterable as scripture.

Going back to the post-2007 Stormont dispensation, the case for some reform of the petition of concern became overwhelming. There were what were perceived to be two abuses of the spirit of the veto – even though those who ‘abused’ it were entirely within the letter of the law.

The first involved the most indefensible use of the veto – saving an MLA from sanction after an investigation of his conduct. This abuse reached a zenith in June 2015. The DUP’s Sammy Wilson was facing a censure motion in the Assembly for having called the TUV leader Jim Allister “a thug” (Mr Wilson appeared to do so in a deliberate attempt to derail awkward questions which Mr Allister was asking of a floundering DUP spad, Stephen Brimstone, who was facing allegations of bullying from a DUP colleague).

The Assembly’s standards commissioner ruled that Mr Wilson’s behaviour had been unacceptable and recommended a censure motion was brought to the Assembly. Even though that was an almost meaningless slap on the wrist, the DUP flexed its muscles to ensure even a weak punishment was blocked.

The previous year, the party had similarly used the mechanism to veto the passage of a motion from an Assembly committee which had ruled that the then DUP Nelson McCausland had misled it in relation to the Red Sky scandal.

That year also saw Sinn Féin and some SDLP MLAs combine to table a petition of concern vetoing a five-day suspension for Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly which had been recommended by the standards commissioner after Mr Kelly was given a formal police warning in relation to an incident where he obstructed the police.

The second category of ‘abuse’ of petitions of concern involved the veto being used for motions on social or other issues which were not green or orange and therefore do not involve the need to protect either unionism or nationalism, which was the main intent of the framers of the 1998 Agreement.

This mainly involved a DUP veto – the only party which in every Assembly from 2007-2017 had more than 30 MLAs necessary to trigger the mechanism on its own – of motions on issues such as abortion or same-sex marriage. That meant that Assembly attempts to legalise gay marriage were blocked despite support form a majority of MLAs.

But while the DUP was the main party responsible in this category, again it was not alone. In 2015, Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Green Party signed a petition of reform to block aspects of the welfare reform bill, despite the fact that welfare reform was no more a green or orange issue than abortion or gay rights.

Last month the parties – with the exception of the DUP – signed up to a deal which they believed would improve things. There has been no public clarity as to exactly how this would have worked. However, from conversations with negotiators and others involved in drawing up the proposals it appears that it would have involved the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission effectively ruling on whether each petition of concern was acceptable.

The commission would have been asked to rule on whether a petition was in conflict with human rights law. According to one source, that meant that a petition of concern could not have been tabled in relation to an Irish language act because language is protected in human rights law – but it would not cover abortion or same-sex marriage.

That interpretation may be open to dispute – which in itself shows the difficulty of giving an unelected body the right to decide on what is an inherently political judgement.

It would be doubly difficult because the commission has long been viewed with scepticism by many unionists and on some of the issues likely to attract petitions of concern – such as abortion and gay rights – the commission is itself campaigning on one side of those arguments.

It is therefore surprising that the UUP signed up to this proposal, and some UUP members are alarmed at that decision.

And it would have probably led to the situation where a petition of concern on expanding Irish language provision – a dispute between unionism and nationalism – would have been blocked, while one on abortion would have been allowed, thus not resolving the problem as many people see it.

It was the DUP’s opposition to this proposal which caused it to fall, leading to the watered down reforms in last week’s deal.

Some of that deal’s proposals are eminently sensible – preventing a veto of motions censuring an MLA and requiring more than one party to sign a petition.

Other changes have the effect of making it harder for socially conservative MLAs to block liberalisation in areas such as abortion and gay rights, although it is not clear how many within the DUP yet realise this.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill have committed to personally not sign a petition in this mandate, and the three deputy speakers – two of whom are socially conservative – are precluded under the deal from signing petitions. That means that the DUP, which after its disastrous 2017 Assembly election was two MLAs short of being able to trigger a petition now requires four others to join it to secure the veto.

However, hard cases make bad law and many of those approaching this issue appear to have done so through the prism of how it would impact on social issues.

A far more elegant solution than the cumbersome proposals in this deal would be to move to qualified majority voting.

There would still be similar rules around the triggering of a cross-community vote. However, in the actual vote itself there would be no designation of MLAs as unionist, nationalist or ‘other’. That would end the current unjustifiable situation where Alliance, Green and People Before Profit MLAs’ votes are effectively worthless in votes where a petition has been tabled.

A qualified majority would move Stormont to one MLA, one vote. That would incentive unionists and nationalists to court the centrist parties – the fastest growing bloc – and win the argument, something which could be a moderating influence. Any means of achieving the support of 60% of MLAs would be acceptable – although it may be that the 60% threshold would be increased to account for shrinking unionist and nationalist blocs

The Good Friday Agreement itself set out this provision, stating that the central issue was that key decisions were taken on a cross-community basis and this could be achieved either via parallel consent, the current system, “or a weighted majority (60%) of members present and voting, including at least 40% of each of the nationalist and unionist designations present and voting”.

As it is, in attempting to return the petition of concern to the principles of the Agreement, this deal has contradicted the text of the Agreement – when a far simpler alternative, contained within the Agreement itself, has been sitting on the shelf since 1998.