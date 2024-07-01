Sammy Wilson: Alliance are a ‘lost cause’ to unionists who 'should not be chasing after them'

Sammy Wilson says Alliance have nothing to offer unionist voters.

DUP candidate Sammy Wilson says much of what Alliance has advocated for in recent years – such as advocating for puberty blockers and “teaching three year olds about gender dysphoria” – aren’t examples of a “progressive” politics they claim to represent.

He also says the party is a “lost cause” and suggested there’s no unionism left within the middle ground party. He was responding to a comment from Michelle O’Neill that her party want “this election to return the maximum number of progressive candidates” – which has been interpreted as an endorsement of Alliance.

The DUP man said “Is it progressive to have your party backed by somebody who killed a policeman?” He was referring to former Sinn Fein MLA Paul Butler – who was convicted of the murder of a police officer – endorsing the Alliance Party’s Lagan Valley candidate Sorcha Eastwood in the general election. Neither Ms Eastwood or the Alliance Party publicly distanced themselves from the endorsement.

An Alliance spokesperson said “Alliance has had no discussions with any other parties and doesn’t engage in pacts. Where other parties stand and who individual people vote for is a matter for them. Alliance is focused on on our campaign, and standing on our platform of positive and progressive politics. That remains our vision for wanting to lead change in Westminster”. Mr Wilson said “They know that they have to have appeal on the republican side, so they’ll take all the endorsements and support”.

He said the lack of any criticism of Sinn Fein from Alliance candidates was about votes. “In some places the Shinners aren’t standing. In some places they’re not putting up much of a fight either… their votes are going to come in the direction of the Alliance Party so of course they’re not going to say anything about them”.