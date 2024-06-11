East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson in front of P&O European Causeway ferry docked at Larne Port. Unions were threatening legal action against P&O on Thursday after the ferry giant sacked 800 seafarers and replaced them with cheaper agency workers. Picture date: Thursday March 17, 2022.

Sammy Wilson says having the endorsement of Nigel Farage is significant for the DUP because of his status as a “national leader” – but Ben Habib has accused Mr Wilson and Ian Paisley of taking advantage of a busy Reform leader.

The East Antrim DUP candidate told the News Letter that “the DUP are the only ones who can deliver unionist voices at Westminster. I think he [Nigel Farage] recognised that and that’s why he was prepared to go back. A change in leader, as he says, is a change in stance”.

Mr Wilson accused the Reform deputy leader Ben Habib of taking a “destructive attitude” and not having a “thought-out strategy”. He said “Nigel thinks more strategically on these things and knows if you want to keep strong unionist representation then the DUP are the people you need.

“Ben Habib was an Englishman who knew nothing about here” he said – adding that he was prepared to put money into “destroying the DUP – not to promote the Union. Knowing full well it would diminish the Union by giving seats to either the Alliance or Sinn Fein”.

Ben Habib of Reform UK arrives for the anti-Northern Ireland Protocol rally organised by the TUV and Reform UK at Dromore Orange Hall, Co Down. Picture date: Friday April 26, 2024.

But the Reform UK deputy leader hit back at Mr Wilson, accusing the DUP candidates of ‘taking advantage’ of Mr Farage.

Mr Habib told the News Letter: “Sammy and Ian are good friends of Nigel’s. Knowing he had a lot on his plate, they solicited an endorsement from him. Being disposed to them he didn’t think twice and gave it. It was naughty of Sammy and Ian to take advantage of Nigel like that”.

“In any event, Reform UK stands shoulder to shoulder with the TUV. Needless to say, so do I!”

The DUP have repeatedly criticised the stance taken by Reform UK candidates such as Ben Habib and Ann Widdecombe when they voted for the Withdrawal Agreement – which included the NI Protocol – in the European Parliament. At the time, they were Brexit Party MEPs, a party led by Nigel Farage.

“I’m not too sure what Nigel’s stance on the Protocol was in the European Parliament. I don’t know if he voted for it or not” Mr Wilson said. It was put to him that Nigel Farage’s party did, and he led it.

The DUP veteran said: “The one thing that he hasn’t done, that Ben Habib did do – was endorse the Windsor Framework and encourage people to give it support because it would give Northern Ireland the best of both worlds”.

That claim was emphatically rejected by Ben Habib.