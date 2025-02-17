Sandy Row help: Fears scheme will be too little too late, as struggling traders face long wait for grants to do up shops or publicise area
Business owners in the area have been crying out for some kind of help, which they argue could be anything from free parking to get customers in to rates reductions to aid their embattled wallets, since the Boyne Bridge was closed for demolition last year.
Shutting the bridge sealed off a main route into and out of Sandy Row, decimating trade.
A “revitalisation scheme” to help the area is on the cards from Stormont’s Department for Communities (DfC) and Belfast City Council.
But despite hopes that it could bolster businesses whose owners fear they won’t last the rest of this year, the scheme may not be the answer to Sandy Row’s prayers.
A DfC spokesperson told the News Letter the revitalisation scheme will comprise grants that could be used to do up shop fronts, “carry out additional cleansing”, or market the area as a shopping destination.
It also may not be ready for some time, as the DfC can’t get the ball rolling until it receives “a formal application for funding and business case appraisal”.
That has local representatives worried. As community activist Billy Dickson says: “The traders need help on the ground.
"They need money in the till, they need people coming through and shopping with them – and they need it yesterday.
"Will grants to publicise the area or improve shop fronts put a pound in their tills?”
He argues that direct financial help such as a rates cut or moves to improve traffic flow would be more likely to benefit the area’s businesses.
"Even getting ready of the traffic wardens would be better,” he suggests. “Have free parking all day; alright, some people would abuse it, but at least if they’re parking outside a shop they might go in and buy something.
"What Sandy Row really needs is a complete regeneration, one bringing in social housing – but for that we’re talking millions, not thousands.”
Although media reports have stated the revitalisation scheme will bring a £200,000 pot to Sandy Row, community representatives haven’t been told how much will be on the table, and neither the DfC nor the council confirmed the figure.
A council spokesman stated the city authority is still negotiating with Stormont over the scheme.
He said: “The council is continuing to engage with the Department for Communities with regard to a proposal for revitalisation funding for the area. The details of the scheme have not yet been finalised.”
The DfC stated revitalisation schemes normally follow on from public realm reworkings of streets and pavements, and can “be used to assist in community-driven efforts to improve and sustain business”.
“In relation to the negative impact being felt by businesses on Sandy Row, [Communities Minister Gordon Lyons] has approved the delivery of a revitalisation scheme in the area ahead of proposed DfC public realm works,” said a spokesperson.
“This scheme will be delivered by Belfast City Council for improvement to business premises in the Sandy Row area and funding will be subject to the department receiving a formal application for funding and business case appraisal.”
