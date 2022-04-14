Saoradh-linked parade on anniversary of Lyra McKee death must avoid terror symbols

Taken from the Facebook page of the Robert Mellon band

The parade through the west side of Londonderry city is one of a number taking place across the Province in the coming days to mark the 1916 Easter Rising.

Writer and gay campaigner Ms McKee was fatally shot while observing street disorder in Fanad Way, a road in the republican-dominated Creggan district in the south-west of the city on April 18, 2019.

The route of the planned march will roughly go from Free Derry Corner in the Bogside, to the Brandwell district and ultimately to the City Cemetery via Iniscarn Crescent, a street which joins on to Fanad Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The information lodged with the Parades Commission says the applicant is the “National Republican Commemoration Committee”.

The parade will set out at about 3pm, with the outward march ending at 5pm.

The application form for the parade says there are 2,000 participants expected, and 2,000 supporters (though such estimates are often wildly off).

There are three bands listed as taking part:

The Roberts Mellon RFB, plus two Scottish outfits listed as Parkhead RFB and Glassgow RFB (sic).

ROBERTS / MELLON BAND:

The first group (known in full as the Tommy Roberts / Stevie Mellon Republican Memorial Flute Band) is “continuing the name of two courages (sic) former IRA volunteers” who died in the last couple of years.

Its Facebook page contains a number of adverts for upcoming events in the name of Saoradh – including one for the parade on Monday.

It is headed “National Republican Commemoration Committee”, and bear a large Saoradh logo underneath, as well as the phrase “unfinished revolution” (often used by Saoradh, and dissidents in general).

The Facebook page has pictures of band members outside Junior McDaid House, Saoradh’s headquarters, backed by a mural of a man in a balaclava firing a rocket.

A number of those in the pictures appear to be children (the band says “our recruitment is open to all Republicans aged 14+”).

Setting out the details of the application, the Parades Commission says: “Representations were received objecting to the parade.

“These highlighted the fact that the date of this parade is the third anniversary of Lyra McKee’s murder, and as such an insult to both Lyra and her grieving family.

“The representations also allege that a number of high profile members of the organising body are implicated in Lyra’s murder.

“Community representatives who have liaised with organisers of the parade have stressed the importance of the parade passing off peacefully which has not always been the case in the past.

“They pointed out that for the first time in a number of years the organiser has submitted an 11/1 notification, as required by law... they also acknowledged that the organiser had changed the route to avoid the location of Lyra’s murder.”

The commission said the date of the McKee murder is “to some degree coincidental”, since the parade usually takes place on Easter Monday.

It concludes that the parade can go ahead, with nine conditions.

Most of these are standard riders such as ensuring a prompt start and finish, no “undue stoppages”, and full compliance with any police instructions.

Among the conditions listed is the insistence that “no paramilitary-style clothing is to be worn at any time during the parade and flags, bannerettes and symbols relating to a proscribed organisation shall in no circumstances be displayed.”

WHO IS SAORADH?:

On the night of the Lyra McKee killing, rioting had begun when the PSNI started searching the Creggan area for guns and explosives, which they believed had been hidden in the area, in preparation for use over Easter.

The PSNI said over 50 petrol bombs were thrown, two vehicles hijacked and torched, and at about 11pm a gunman began shooting – with Ms McKee being hit by a bullet.

After the killing Saoradh had issued a statement claiming Ms McKee was “accidentally killed” when a “republican volunteer” fired shots at the PSNI, adding that “the blame for last night lies squarely at the feet of the British Crown Forces”.

It also denied involvement in terrorism, saying: “Saoradh is an open and publicly accessible political party, though we offer an analysis on armed actions in the pursuit of Irish national liberation, Saoradh does not engage in armed struggle.”

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said that “the conditions imposed upon this event are pitifully weak”.

He added that “the parade is properly and closely monitored with officers on the ground who will intervene should there be a breach of any conditions imposed”.

Ultimately the PSNI “must ensure that it is not used as a vehicle to glorify terrorism and demonstrate that they will act and be seen to act where necessary”.