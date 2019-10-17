‘Scale of the betrayal is shocking’ - TUV leader Jim Allister rages against Boris Johnson Brexit agreement with EU

The agreement reached by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and the EU “betrays the Union” and leaves Northern Ireland in “a state vassalage”, according to TUV leader, Jim Allister.

Mr. Allister, who is an MLA for North Antrim, also said Mr. Johnson’s new treaty will result in the “bleeding to death” of the United Kingdom.

TUV leader Jim Allister and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“This is a disastrous deal for Northern Ireland’s position as an integral part of the United Kingdom and for our economy, particularly as the rest of the U.K. can move on to thrive outside the EU, but not Northern Ireland,” said Mr. Allister.

“The inescapable reality is that a permanent regulatory and customs border cutting us off from GB puts us in a waiting room for Irish unity with the door locked from the outside,” he added.

Mr. Allister added: “Subject to EU Single Market and Customs Union rules, over which we have no control, and crippled by tariffs on GB trade, we are removed into the economic orbit of the Republic with the purpose of “ever closer union” ensuring the Union slowly bleeds to death.

“While GB can diverge and embrace the full opportunities of Brexit, Northern Ireland is left behind in the clutches of EU/Republic in a state of vassalage.

“The scale of the betrayal is shocking.”

Prime Minister Johnson announced a deal had been reached with the European Union on Thursday morning.

Mr. Johnson’s treaty was rejected by the DUP within minutes of it being agreed.