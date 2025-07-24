'Scandalous secrecy' around advisory group - as Government hides members' identity on privacy grounds

The government has decided not to release the names of individuals involved in a Windsor Framework advisory group to “protect the identities of those involved” – a situation branded “scandalous” by a DUP peer.

The Horticulture Working Group was set up under the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ deal with a view to issuing guidance on the movement of plants across the Irish Sea border – and to report on potential solutions to trade friction.

However, four members of the group have objected to their involvement being made public – a situation accepted by the Cabinet Office, which now deals with Windsor Framework implementation.

In response to a letter from Lord Dodds seeking the names of those on the advisory panel, Cabinet Office minister Baroness Twycross said to protect the identity of individuals whose names aren’t in the public domain, it is “not possible to disclose the names of individual members of bodies which are part of the group”.

In previous correspondence the Labour minister had named the Ulster Farmers’ Union, National Farmers’ Union, the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) – and referenced unnamed “leaders of businesses” involved in the HTA.

She said that “a small number of other horticultural businesses” were involved.

Lord Dodds said that transparency in government “is not optional” – and that despite those involved advising on the implementation of a controversial international agreement, the public is being given “no right to know who is in the room, shaping that advice”.

The DUP peer told the News Letter: “For over five months, I have been seeking one very basic and reasonable piece of information from the government: the names of the individuals, companies, and organisations who make up the Horticulture Working Group – a body established under the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ Command Paper to advise on the implementation of the Windsor Framework. This should be entirely uncontroversial. Everyone agrees such a group can play a vital role in helping businesses and consumers in Northern Ireland.

“Yet despite repeated requests, the government is refusing to reveal who is actually advising ministers on matters of significant consequence to Northern Ireland’s horticulture sector.

“Paragraph 37 of the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ Command Paper is clear: this group was established to work through ‘remaining issues’ and to develop guidance, beginning with the movement of seeds to consumers in Northern Ireland. In short, this is not some informal roundtable – this is a government-backed advisory group whose guidance is shaping policy.

“In February, the government confirmed in a written parliamentary answer to me that the group is co-chaired by senior officials from DEFRA and the Cabinet Office, supported by officials from across Whitehall.

“It also confirmed the involvement of industry bodies, including the Ulster Farmers’ Union, the National Farmers’ Union and the Horticulture Trade Association, along with ‘leaders of business’.

“But when asked to go further and publish the actual names of the individuals and companies involved – something entirely normal for advisory groups – the government has refused.

“This is unacceptable.”

Lord Dodds said he has repeatedly written to ministers asking for an explanation as to why this information is being withheld.

“Other groups established under similar auspices – such as the Veterinary Medicines Working Group – have had their full membership disclosed, including names of individuals. Why is this group being treated differently? What is there so special that a group set up under a government Command Paper is allowed to remain secret in terms of its membership?

“We are told that disclosure requires permission. On 29 April, Baroness Anderson stated in the House of Lords that the government could not share names without individual consent. Most recently, I received a letter confirming that all but four members of the group have given permission for their business names to be disclosed – yet we still do not have the names of the people themselves. And four refuse even to have their businesses disclosed.

“Let me be clear: this is a scandalous situation. We have a government-established group advising on the implementation of a controversial international agreement – yet the public has no right to know who is in the room, shaping that advice.

“Transparency in government is not optional. It is a cornerstone of democratic accountability. The refusal to disclose this information erodes trust, undermines the legitimacy of the group’s work.

“The public has a right to know who is advising ministers, especially when those advisors are helping to shape the implementation of agreements with real consequences for communities, businesses, and consumers in Northern Ireland.

“This secrecy must end,” he said.