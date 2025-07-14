1 . Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.

