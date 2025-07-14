Take your time to enjoy this selection of photos of the day, capturing all the music, paegentry and uniforms from the massive parade.
1. Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.
Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000. Photo: nA
2. Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.
Some 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands were on parade. Photo: NA
3. Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.
King William secures the Sham Fight over King James once again. Photo: NA
4. Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.
The marching bands put on a show at Scarva Desmesne for the Black leadership. Photo: NA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.