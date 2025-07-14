Scarva 2025: Feast your eyes on a selection of photos from today's parade

By Philip Bradfield
Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:53 BST
Tens of thousands attended the annual Black parade in Scarva this year – with crowds reportedly much bigger than usual.

Take your time to enjoy this selection of photos of the day, capturing all the music, paegentry and uniforms from the massive parade.

Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.

1. Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.

Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000. Photo: nA

Photo Sales
Some 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands were on parade.

2. Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.

Some 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands were on parade. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
King William secures the Sham Fight over King James once again.

3. Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.

King William secures the Sham Fight over King James once again. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
The marching bands put on a show at Scarva Desmesne for the Black leadership.

4. Tens of thousands converged on Scarva, Co Down, today for the annual Sham Fight. The celebrations saw one of the biggest-ever demonstrations at the event, with 85 Royal Black Institution preceptories and 82 marching bands on parade. Scarva is renowned for hosting the biggest one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland, attracting attendance in the region of 100,000.

The marching bands put on a show at Scarva Desmesne for the Black leadership. Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice