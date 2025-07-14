The European Union continues to impose laws on Northern Ireland - which together with "open borders" - continues to lead to "much uncertainty" in business and society, the Royal Black Institution affirmed yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As usual, the loyal order laid out three key resolutions during its platform address to the field of thousands of members of the order at Scarva Demesne during their annual parade through the village. The order called on government to intervene on behalf of the people in the face of constitutional threats.

The order affirmed that during the past year, "there have been agreements reviewed and new treaties agreed, the citizenship of those that reside in Northern Ireland continues to remain in a precarious state, with laws still being imposed by the European Union on the citizens of Northern Ireland".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: "This hybrid state along with open borders leads to much uncertainty, both within the business sector and in the lives of the people themselves.

Members of the Royal Black Institution enjoy the sunshine in the field at Scarva on 14 July 2025.

"We therefore continue to call upon His Majesty’s Government to restore equal citizenship as set out in the Act of Union, to protect and provide stability in an increasingly unstable world for all the citizens of the United Kingdom."

A faith resolution observed that "in a world and society of declining morals and rampant disregard for, and outright dismissal of, the Word of God, as exemplified in the recent passing of ungodly parliamentary legislation, Christians live in, but are not of, such a world".

However it observed that Christians are called upon to live out their faith "and be courageous in our witness for Christ and the Gospel".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do so because amidst the worldly helplessness and hopelessness we see portrayed in so many, we believe in the hope that Jesus Christ can give to any person in every circumstance of life and living.

The traditional bowler hat was widely worn by members of 'the Black' at Scarva on 14 July 2025.

"We therefore encourage our members to embrace and to live out the assurance of the Gospel and to remind all others that in the One who gave Himself for us upon the Cross - that is, in Christ alone - this living hope can be found.

"Like Paul in Romans 15v23, our earnest desire for the world and society ought to be “Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit”."

The resolution concluded: "If our hope is in the Lord, we have nothing to fear either in time or eternity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loyalty resolution gave thanks for the return to good health of His Majesty King Charles III - and also pledged "continued loyalty" to him.

"We wish him and all the members of the Royal Family continued good health in this the second year of his reign," it added.

"We note that His Royal Highness Prince William has been greatly assisting the King with his many duties, and we trust that they both will continue to work together to build for the future of our monarchy and the defence of the Protestant Faith, thus enabling us today, and for many years to come, to say, God save the King!"

Also yesterday, members of the Royal Black Institution took in their annual parade in Bangor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preceptories and bands traditionally gather at Brownlow House in Lurgan on the morning of the demonstration, and a religious service is held before a parade of the town.

The parade leaves Brownlow House at 9.15am and lays a wreath is laid at the War Memorial before boarding buses for Bangor.