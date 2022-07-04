SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite, and member of Belfast City Council’s new task force, said “a much broader approach” was needed to the worsening problem of what is becoming known as “dirty Belfast.”

The first meeting of the new task force was held last week. It consisted of members from each party, senior council management and cleansing management, and was convened by the Lord Mayor, with officer recommendations to be returned this month.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Beattie tabled the council motion to create the task force last month, which received cross party support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast has seen months of bad headlines concerning littering, graffiti “tagging,” fly-tipping, missed collections and rat infestation, with business owners and residents alike crying out against a perceived run-down city centre.

Councillor de Faoite said after the meeting: “I went into the meeting sceptical that the task force could deal with all of the issues that have led to Belfast’s current crisis of confidence.

“We need more investment in cleansing teams in the city centre and neighbourhoods, more focus on work like street washing to ensure the streets are clean – not just litter free – and a zero tolerance approach to those who cause the problems.

“I still however believe that we need a much broader approach to dealing with all of the challenges posed between the hours of 6pm and 6am in the city and in how both council and other government agencies and services operate in the night.

“That work should also focus on how we make our streets safer and livelier including tackling the scourge of vacant buildings. It’s past time for the Executive to bring forward their high street task force report.”

A number of councillors before the task force meeting showed scepticism at the possibility of solutions from one working group. Green Party Councillor Brian Smyth welcomed the creation of the new council body but added: “The task force has to have outcomes. If it doesn’t it’s just another talking shop. I’m done with endless talking shops.”

Councillor de Faoite said: “Ultimately there is the risk that we have every council service in the room but no-one from the Department for Infrastructure, Department for Communities or other Stormont deptartments and we run into usual problems about who has legal responsibility.

“There are also responsibilities on community and private organisations, particularly private commercial waste services, and businesses who don’t help to look after the immediate area around their premises.