School support staff in NI to vote on backdated pay rise and one-off lump sum up to £2,550

The Nipsa trade union is to ballot PSNI civilian staff on potential industrial action. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

School support staff are being asked to vote on a potential resolution to the ongoing industrial dispute over pay and grading.

Unions representing school workers, including classroom assistants, bus drivers and canteen staff, are to ballot members on a proposal that includes a one-off payment of up to £2,550, and new payscales backdated to April 1.

Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland has described it as a “substantial offer,” and said: "We are very clear when we are recommending acceptance what we are really recommending is a road map and a way forward".

Speaking on the BBC’s Nolan Show on Monday morning, he added: “It is through a process of industrial action, campaigning and engagement that we have moved this process on”.

The staff re-grading process will, it is understood, cost the Northern Ireland Executive £52m, and would be funded through the June monitoring round at Stormont.

The Unite union is currently balloting members but has not made any recommendation on the deal.

Education Minister Paul Givan has described the proposal as a "significant step forward in getting a resolution".

The dispute has caused some disruption to schools, however, as talks between the unions and education officials continued the latest in a series of strikes was called off.

On Monday, a Department of Education spokesperson said: “The support staff unions will now formally consult their membership on a jointly developed resolution to the pay and grading dispute.

"This is a two-stage deal. Stage 1 will move everyone onto new pay scales with effect from 1 April 2024. This is a permanent move with an immediate pay increase in most cases and the opportunity to progress up the new pay scale.

"Stage 2 is a gross non-consolidated payment on a pro-rata basis according to actual hours worked during the 2023/24 financial year.”

The department spokesperson added: "A maximum payment of £2550 will be made to staff that have worked full time (36 or more hours per week) across the 2023/24 financial year.

"The payment will be reduced proportionately for staff who have worked part time hours.”