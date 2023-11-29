Schools across Northern Ireland have suffered major disruption today as teachers strike once again over pay.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members from the five teaching unions, INTO, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU and UTU were all on strike until noon today, after other recent action in February and April.

One of the larger unions for teachers, the NASUWT, is calling for a fully funded 12% pay award for 2023/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union said the last 13 years have seen cuts of 38% to teachers’ pay in real terms.

NASUWT members took to the picket lines across NI this morning in an industrial dispute over teachers' pay.

With the continued collapse of the Stormont Assembly and Executive, the union is calling for the UK Government to intervene.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, described the pay situation as “simply intolerable”.

“Teachers have not had a pay increase for three years while further education lecturer pay is even worse again,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our members shouldn’t be in the position where they must take industrial action to get the same basic rates of pay as colleagues elsewhere in the UK.

NASUWT members joined teachers from four other unions on picket lines today in schools right across Northern Ireland. Pictured are teachers at Foyle College in Londonderry.

“Teachers and lecturers have seen their pay cut in real terms while their living costs continue to rise on a weekly basis.

“This is a disgrace, and the UK Government needs to address this urgently.”

The Ulster Teachers Union (UTU) said cuts in Northern Ireland’s education system are denying children essential services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UTU General Secretary Jacquie White said today: “Our decision to strike is not a decision any of us has taken easily but we want to send a resounding message to the powers that be that we are united and we are stronger together,” she said.

NASUWT members on strike at Dromore High School today.

“We cannot stress how vital it is that our education system is appropriately funded before the system crumbles, for that is what we are risking.

“Our action today is about so much more than pay – it is also about the pay parity which would give Northern Ireland’s teachers equal standing with their counterparts elsewhere in GB.

“As it stands newly qualified teachers here are on a starting salary £8,000 below their counterparts in Scotland. Where is the incentive to teach in Northern Ireland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The profession is hemorrhaging its best people and failing to attract the candidates which until now have given Northern Ireland such an edge when it comes to our pupil outcomes.

“We have been the envy of other parts of GB and yet now teachers here feel they’ve been forgotten and left behind. Our profession seems to be afforded little respect.

Two weeks ago support staff such as bus drivers, school catering staff, classroom assistants, cleaners and other support workers also had a day of action.

On Friday public transport unions are also on strike, causing further disruption to 60,000 children across NI who use bus passes, as well as others who pay for public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite, SIPTU and GMB trade unions voted overwhelmingly to strike over what they said was a pay freeze.

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The Department fully understands the frustration of teachers and school leaders over the ongoing absence of a pay offer. It is regrettable that the Department has been unable to offer teachers a pay award for the past three years similar to other jurisdictions, but it is simply unaffordable within an inadequate education budget.