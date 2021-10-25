Scottish loyalists hold anti-Northern Ireland Protocol march in Glasgow

Anti-NI Protocol march in Glasgow - 23 October 2021. Photo courtesy of the Scottish Coalition

The protest follows one held in London earlier this month, when demonstrators and bands gathered in Trafalgar Square before marching down Whitehall to Downing Street.

Despite the increased protest activity in Great Britain, the last anti-protocol rally on this side of the Irish Sea was in mid-September.

On Saturday, the protestors met at Kelvinhaugh before making their way to Glasgow city centre for a mid-day rally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Coalition banner

Led by a lone piper, they marched behind banners saying “stop the Northern Ireland Protocol” and “united we stand, divided we fall.”

One of the speakers said it was a “moral stain on our country” that the Prime Minister “would submit to republican threats of violence”.

East Belfast loyalist Moore Holmes, who addressed the protest on the Newtownards Road in September praised those who organised Saturday’s event.

On Friday, he tweeted: “Glasgow Rally Against the Northern Ireland Protocol organised by the Scottish Coalition takes place tomorrow.

“Great to see Loyalists right across the Union answering the call and taking a stand against the Protocol and for the Union.”

In London on October 9, the protestors and bands converged on the gates of Downing Street where they unfurled banners calling for the protocol to be scrapped.

A number of military veterans, wearing blazers and medals, were among those involved in the protest.

It is not yet clear if any further protocol protests will be held in Northern Ireland before the end of this year.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry