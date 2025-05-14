Scottish MSPs passing assisted dying bill to next stage is 'deeping concerning', says Northern Ireland MP
The proposals would allow terminally-ill, mentally competent adults to seek medical help to end their lives.
A vote on the bill's general principles passed by 70 votes to 56 at Holyrood on Tuesday night.
It will need to clear two more phases of parliamentary scrutiny before it can become law.
The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, would allow people to request medical assistance to end their own life – but only if they had a terminal illness and had been ruled mentally fit to make the decision by two doctors.
During a highly emotional but measured debate, MSPs cited powerful testimony from family members and constituents.
Supporters described the bill as a progressive move to ease the suffering of dying Scots.
However opponents raised concerns about safeguards for some of the most vulnerable people in society.
It comes after a bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales passed a stage one vote at Westminster in November.
DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, said the vote by MSPs is "deeply concerning".
She added: "Legalising assisted dying sends a dangerous message that some lives are no longer worth living or protecting.
"Those who support the introduction of assisted dying promote death as a solution.
"The DUP believe we should be investing in high-quality palliative care and support for those who are suffering, to enable life. As attention turns to the vote on the same topic in Westminster on Friday, we will be voting to protect life and urge others to do likewise.”
Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of the Christian Institute, said many MSPs who voted for the bill appear to have done so on the basis that it allows for further debate.
"It is crucial that they now pay closer attention to the terms of the bill and to the strong criticisms made of it by lawyers, medics and others," he said.
"Like the Leadbeater Bill at Westminster, I expect that further scrutiny will expose many flaws that will make legislators less inclined to support it at subsequent stages.”