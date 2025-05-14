A vote by the Scottish Parliament to pass a bill to legalise assisted dying is deeping concerning, a Northern Ireland MP has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals would allow terminally-ill, mentally competent adults to seek medical help to end their lives.

A vote on the bill's general principles passed by 70 votes to 56 at Holyrood on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will need to clear two more phases of parliamentary scrutiny before it can become law.

Doctor Geri Hignett protests against a change in the law on assisted dying outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, ahead of the vote on May 13, 2025.

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, would allow people to request medical assistance to end their own life – but only if they had a terminal illness and had been ruled mentally fit to make the decision by two doctors.

During a highly emotional but measured debate, MSPs cited powerful testimony from family members and constituents.

Supporters described the bill as a progressive move to ease the suffering of dying Scots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However opponents raised concerns about safeguards for some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (front right) reacts after MSPs approved the general principles of legislation which could introduce assisted dying for terminally ill Scots. Picture date: Tuesday May 13, 2025.

It comes after a bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales passed a stage one vote at Westminster in November.

DUP MP for Upper Bann, Carla Lockhart, said the vote by MSPs is "deeply concerning".

She added: "Legalising assisted dying sends a dangerous message that some lives are no longer worth living or protecting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those who support the introduction of assisted dying promote death as a solution.

"The DUP believe we should be investing in high-quality palliative care and support for those who are suffering, to enable life. As attention turns to the vote on the same topic in Westminster on Friday, we will be voting to protect life and urge others to do likewise.”

Simon Calvert, Deputy Director of the Christian Institute, said many MSPs who voted for the bill appear to have done so on the basis that it allows for further debate.

"It is crucial that they now pay closer attention to the terms of the bill and to the strong criticisms made of it by lawyers, medics and others," he said.