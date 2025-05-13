The MSP hoping to change the law to allow assisted dying for terminally ill Scots has hailed a "landmark moment" after MSPs backed the general principles of his proposals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holyrood voted by 70 votes to 56 in favour of the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults ( Scotland ) Bill introduced by Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur , with one abstention.

The vote came after almost five hours of debate on the controversial subject at Holyrood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards Mr McArthur said: "This is a landmark moment for Scotland ."

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (left) is congratulated by MSP George Adam after MSPs approved the general principles of legislation which could introduce assisted dying for terminally ill Scots in a landmark vote in the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

While he accepted that deciding how to vote had been "difficult" for many of the MSPs, he added: "I believe the quality of debate today has shown our Parliament at its finest."

He added: "This Bill has been a long time coming but, at long last, it can offer that compassionate choice for the small number of terminally ill Scots who need it."

Holyrood had previously rejected two attempts to legalise assisted dying at the first vote, with MSPs voting down similar proposals in both 2010 and 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with the Parliament having backed the general principles of his Bill, it will now go forward for further scrutiny and amendments.

It will only become law if MSPs approve it in a final vote, which should take place later this year.