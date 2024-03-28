SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and South Belfast MP Claire Hanna joined the Alliance MP Stephen Farry in supporting a ban on arms exports to Israel.

The cross-party letter was signed by over 130 MPs. It was written by Labour MP Zarah Sultana to the Foreign Secretary David Cameron and the Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch – and called for an immediate suspension of export licenses for arms transfers to Israel.

It makes no mention of the 7th October attacks, rocket attacks on Israel from Hamas - or indeed the consequences for Israel’s ability to defend itself against Hamas or other terrorist groups.

The letter says a "business as usual" approach to UK arms exports to Israel is "totally unacceptable" and calls for the government to "immediately suspend export licenses for arms transfers to Israel".The TUV have asked where the MPs' concern is for Israeli hostages still held by Gazan terror groups.

The party’s Ballymoney Councillor Jonathan McAuley said: “The decision of three MPs from Northern Ireland - Stephen Farry, Clare Hanna and Colum Eastwood - to sign a letter calling on a ban on sales of UK arms to Israel is highly questionable. Israel has a right to defend herself against Hamas.

Mr McAuley added: “there is no criticism of Hamas in the letter. The murder, rape and general barbarity committed on 7th October last year in their unprovoked attack doesn’t merit a mention. There isn’t even reference to the hostages which continue to be held by Palestinian terrorists!

He said: “There is no denying that mistakes have been made by Israel in the aftermath of the attack launched upon their country. However, to ignore the actions of the terrorists and demand that Israel be denied access to the tools necessary to defend herself in future is inexcusable.”

All three MPs have condemned Hamas terrorism in the past.

The DUP MP Gregory Campbell said “It’s no surprise that the Alliance Party and SDLP find common cause on such matters. Israel was attacked by terrorists and has the right to defend its people against current and future Hamas terrorism”. He said captives “must be released at once”.