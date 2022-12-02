SDLP Belfast Councillor Gary McKeown is inviting visitors to City Hall to make a donation at the council's Christmas tree
SDLP Belfast Councillor Gary McKeown is offering visitors to City Hall the opportunity to spread a little festive cheer with a donation to charity when taking selfies at the council Christmas tree.
Anything raised will be managed through the Lord Mayor's charities.Councillor McKeown said: "A few years ago I was in the rotunda in City Hall and noticed the throngs of people coming in to see the Christmas tree, take selfies and meet up with friends. Although we certainly shouldn't be charging anyone to do this, I did think we were missing a trick by not using it as an opportunity to raise some funds for good causes over the winter period.
"Ahead of the tree going up again this year, I formally proposed that we should provide an opportunity for people to donate if they visit the tree inside Belfast City Hall. I am delighted a box has been installed for people to donate whatever amount they like, if they wish.”