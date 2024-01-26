SDLP bid to bring Irish National Famine Memorial Day to Belfast is turned down by Dublin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At a recent City Hall committee meeting SDLP councillor Carl Whyte described as “very annoying” the system of provincial rotation used by the government in the Republic for hosting the memorial, which was held in Ulster last year, in Donegal.

In September he forwarded a motion at the Belfast City Council standards and business committee, not realising only Leinster bodies could apply for the job.

The SDLP motion stated: “As the island’s second largest city, Belfast and its citizens were directly affected by the Famine, through death and the emigration of people from all backgrounds who lived both here and in the surrounding towns and countryside.

The Irish famine memorial in Dublin

“As a first step towards a regular remembrance of the tragedy and events of the Great Famine, the Council will write to the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to request that Belfast host, in 2024, the National Famine Memorial Day, which takes place every May.”

In December the chief executive of Belfast City Council received a response from the Dublin department stating it has a policy of rotating the province that the commemoration is held in each year, and that last year the commemoration was held in Milford, County Donegal.

“Unfortunately we will not be inviting applications from Ulster for 2024, but as the commemoration will be due to take place in the province again in a number of years the Department will keep your expression of interest on file for consideration.”

At the recent meeting of the Belfast City Council strategic policy and resources committee SDLP councillor Carl Whyte said: “I would like to say two things, we had cross party support for this, from all the parties around this table, and the work that (council officers) did was outstanding.”