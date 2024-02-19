Matthew O'Toole leads both the SDLP and the new official opposition in Stormont.

The SDLP will seek to make the changes through an amendment tabled by the Leader of the Opposition and Assembly Finance Committee chair Matthew O’Toole MLA.

The party says it would place the independent Northern Ireland Fiscal Council onto a statutory footing and give it the power to report not just on public finances but on the Executive’s performance in improving public services, including reducing waiting lists.

The SDLP argues the measure would mean that “for the first time an independent body would have the legal responsibility to report to the public on Northern Ireland’s public finances, but also on how well the Executive is delivering against its targets”.

The party – which is no longer in the Executive – previously outlined the proposals in its ‘Triple Lock’ public finance proposals published in 2023.

Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole MLA said: “As a constructive opposition we have consistently pledged to improve accountability for the public, and that’s exactly what this amendment does.

"Not only would the independent Fiscal Council have its status placed in law, they would be mandated to report to the public on the performance of the Executive in delivering on key public service targets, including reducing waiting lists. The public needs to know what the plan is, and they need an independent watchdog to explain whether the plan is being delivered.

“It is clear from the confusion and contradiction of the last fortnight that this Executive needs to grip its approach to finances, having seemingly taken the austerity obsessed Tory Government at their word – with predictable consequences. The SDLP’s plan to give an independent watchdog teeth is not just about improving accountability – its about focusing on delivery rather than vague aspirations.