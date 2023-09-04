DUP MLA Gordon Lyons was speaking after SDLP MPs called for Dublin to have a consultative role in NI’s budget while the NI Assembly is suspended.

The party's two MPs, Claire Hanna and leader Colum Eastwood, have tabled an amendment to the Budget Bill which would mandate the UK Government to engage with the Irish Government on NI’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris NI Budget Bill will be debated by MPs after summer recess. The Assembly remains dormant because the DUP is seeking reforms of the Windsor Framework.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the Irish Government should have a consultative role in formulating the budget for Northern Ireland in the continued absence of a functioning Stormont Assembly. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mr Eastwood said: “For 19 months people have been waiting for the DUP to get back to work."

He added: “The DUP can’t be allowed to call the shots anymore. They need to understand that power-sharing will endure whether they like it or not and whether they take part or not.

“In the absence of an Executive, the spirit of the agreement must be facilitated by enhanced co-operation between the British and Irish governments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Hanna added: “We need a new approach, new thinking to create solutions to these problems and it would be prudent to approach some of these on an all-island basis.”

However the DUP said the idea runs counter to the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement (GFA).

“In making this call the SDLP are actively seeking to step outside the Belfast Agreement," Gordon Lyons said. "If that is the case then they should have the honesty to say so. Northern Ireland’s budget is a matter for the United Kingdom Government and the local parties alone.

“Whilst it is dressed up with talk of ‘new thinking’... their only solution to any situation is to put forward some cross-border proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the DUP is the only party pointing out that the UK Barnett Formula is “not fit for purpose” in relation to public spending in NI.