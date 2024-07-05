SDLP deputy leader Claire Hanna sees off Alliance challenge to retain seat at Westminster

Claire Hanna with her husband Donal Lyons, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast, during the count for the 2024 General Election. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​SDLP deputy leader Claire Hanna has predicted a “step change” in the UK Government's attitude to Northern Ireland after she retained her seat at Westminster.

Ms Hanna, who secured almost 50% of the vote with 21,345 votes, saw off a challenge from the Alliance Party's Kate Nicholl to win the renamed South Belfast and Mid Down seat.

The returning MP expressed confidence that a Labour government would boost investment in Northern Ireland and would also demonstrate an "appetite" for reforming Stormont's institutions.

The SDLP has been among those calling for reforms to prevent further collapses of the powersharing institutions in Belfast .

Devolution has been in cold storage for five of the last seven years as a result of Sinn Fein , and then the DUP, using a controversial veto power to pull down the ministerial executive.

Asked if the new Government would deliver a “step change” in regard to Northern Ireland, Ms Hanna told the PA news agency: “I don't doubt it for a minute. Nobody's pretending that it's the very top of everybody's list in Westminster.

“But Keir Starmer clearly has an institutional memory and an attachment to Northern Ireland (he formerly worked for the Northern Ireland Policing Board), as do many others.”

She added: “I think there's a keenness to understand and to help.”

Ms Hanna said she expected more funding for the province.

"There was an acknowledgment, even by the outgoing government, that public services weren't adequately funded based on the need and the demographics that we have here."

On Stormont reform, she added: “We need to end this chronic nihilism where we collapse it every couple of years because that is what is making everybody in Northern Ireland's life difficult.”

The SDLP was central to the development of Northern Ireland’s current powersharing structures, which rely on the support and consent of both communities for the formation of a government – and include vetoes to ensure that one community cannot dominate another.

Any change to that balance has been staunchly opposed by the DUP and other unionists, who feel that nationalists and Alliance are attempting to change the rules now that they have a majority in the Assembly.

A key vote later this year on whether the Windsor Framework should continue in operation has had the need for cross-community support cut out, at the insistence of the EU – removing the ability of unionists to block the arrangements.

belfast south and mid down

Claire Hanna (SDLP) 21,345

Kate Nicholl (All) 8,839

Tracy Kelly (DUP) 6,859

Michael Henderson (UUP) 2,653

Dan Boucher (TUV) 2,218

Áine Groogan (Green) 1,577