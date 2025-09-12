SDLP have presented 'no evidence' to support claim of PSNI 'culture problem' says former top officer Jon Burrows

A former top PSNI officer has spoken up in defence of the force after the SDLP demanded that police “culture must change”.

Jon Burrows, the ex-head of discipline within the PSNI, now a UUP MLA, said that the SDLP was making the allegation of a widespread “cultural problem” within the force “without any evidence” to back it up.

It comes after the Police Ombudsman’s office this week castigated an officer for forming a relationship with a woman he met while working 12 years ago.

The ombudsman's office said that the woman had reported "repeated assaults against her” by a former partner, but had decided not to pursue the case, after which the police officer asked her out.

They then saw each other sexually for about a month.

This happened in 2013, but only came to light in 2022.

“As soon as this police officer moved his interaction with the victim from the professional to the personal, seeking to initiate a relationship, his conduct became inappropriate,” the ombudsman’s office said.

The officer faced possible prosecution, but in the end was given a “final written warning” from his superiors for “gross misconduct”.

In the wake of the ombudsman’s findings, the SDLP issued a press release saying “police culture must change”.

It quoted SDLP Policing Board member Colin McGrath MLA as saying: “Yet again we are confronted with deeply concerning behaviour by a police officer, this time involving a vulnerable victim of domestic abuse.

"While the incident dates back a number of years, it is part of a disturbing pattern of cases that continue to emerge.

“While most officers would never engage in this type of conduct, there have been far too many such incidents.

"These can no longer be treated as isolated cases – PSNI leadership must accept there is a cultural problem within the organisation that has allowed this behaviour to persist.

“I will be seeking clear assurances from the Chief Constable that this culture is being addressed, that robust safeguards are in place to protect victims, and that officers who abuse their position of power are held fully accountable.

“At a time when we are calling for action to tackle violence against women and girls, this risks further damaging public trust in policing.

"Victims of domestic and sexual abuse already face huge barriers when coming forward to police; cases like this will only make that harder.”

In response, Mr Burrows told the News Letter: “Firstly of all, let me be clear that any abuse of position for sexual gratification or financial gain or any other purpose is unacceptable.

"The PSNI ought to deal with any such cases, when they are proven, robustly.

"However, Colin McGrath speaks of a culture without any evidence to back his assertion up.

"The vast, vast majority of our PSNI officers are hard-working and honest – to malign them on the basis of a small number of bad officers is not good leadership.

"We need to deal swiftly and robustly with the few bad officers and make sure we build the esteem of the rest of the PSNI officers and staff – they have been have been under-funded and under-supported for years.

“I have charged officers with gross misconduct when I was head of discipline and they were sacked.

"I have no tolerance for predatory behaviour – but I will always defend the collective honour of out brave and honourable officers.”

As to whether he would personally have been content with a final written warning being issued to the officer in this case, Mr Burrows said: “A final written warning is a very serious sanction – it means any misconduct even minor by an officer in the next 24 months they are sacked.

"I expect the [PSNI disciplinary] panel in this case will have weighed up that the case was historic, prior to clear guidance being issued on these matters and that it was a consensual relationship with an adult.

"In the round I’ve no reason to believe the outcome isn’t fair and appropiate, and it will have been issued after a formal hearing with legal representation on both sides.”

The News Letter made repeated efforts to ask the SDLP what the basis is for saying there is a cultural problem within the PSNI.