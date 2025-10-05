SDLP leader calls for special ministry to be set up to plan for Irish unification

The SDLP leader has called for a ministry to be set up by the Dublin government to plan for Irish unity.

Claire Hanna also said that confidence in Northern Ireland politics is draining as she warned that the Executive "never seems far from collapse".

Speaking at the SDLP annual conference at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Belfast on Saturday, she said the Executive – which includes Sinn Fein, the DUP, Alliance and the UUP – "kicks big decisions into the long grass".

She said the parties were "in government", but questioned if they were "truly in power".

Party leader Claire Hanna addresses SDLP delegates at the annual party conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast (photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Ms Hanna said politics in Northern Ireland "holds our people back".

She said: "Yes, we have peace - but we don't have reconciliation. Yes, we have equality in law – but not all have the chance to succeed.

"Yes, we have North-South structures – that are just going through the motions.

"Yes, we have power shared out – but no-one can call it good government.

"The result? Marathon waiting lists, a housing crisis, public services people can no longer rely on.

"Our most precious natural resource – polluted.

"A home for the GAA in Ulster – unbuilt.

"A safe A5 – stalled."

Ms Hanna also outlined how the party would work to progress a "new Ireland " that would be a "brand-new nation".

"Let's stop doing nothing. Let's stop being frozen in a stale status quo, in a political hotel California where the past is ever present, and the future never arrives,” she said.

“This is not about an arbitrary deadline for a border poll. It never has been for this party.

“But it is about doing the work, the how and the why – so that when the time does come, we are prepared, we're calm, we're confident.

"The SDLP knows that 'free beer tomorrow' is not a manifesto, but neither is waiting endlessly for the fruit to ripen.

"So our call is simple to the Irish and British governments: now is the moment to begin real planning.

"Give the New Ireland the focus it deserves with a new ministry in the south.

"Create a defined structure for all-island dialogue, allow people to have open minds and clear eyes…

"A forum where all of the voices are welcome, and no one view can stop play, preparing for a future that may be closer than many of us think."

Ms Hanna said that, by all meaningful metrics, children born in Northern Ireland will have worse outcomes than a child born in Dublin, London or Edinburgh but added: “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

She said the SDLP “would fight for opportunities for everyone” including good jobs, affordable childcare, and access to health services.

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was also among attendees, as was Irish Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

Meanewhile the SDLP’s leader of the opposition in Stormont, Matthew O’Toole, also said the “brutal unavoidable truth” is that the Executive is “comatose”.

He said the SDLP’s participation in an Executive should be contingent on clear commitments to reform.

"Fifty-five years ago we were born out of civil rights and founded on the idea that democratic debate and constructive dissent were the best way to challenge a corrupt and unreformed state; that we would, in the words of the US civil rights hero John Lewis, get in good trouble,” he said.

"That’s what we are doing in opposition every day: making good trouble, necessary trouble.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that opposition is negativity, as the First Minister has accused us of.”

He added: “We know that the DUP is scared of the future and scared of the TUV so can only offer

people fear.

“Nothing to sell other than a Farage future.”

Ms Bacik said: “Like our sister Party the SDLP, we share a strong commitment to the achievement of a social Europe and a recognition of the vital importance of the European project and the EU to the future of this island.

“We in Labour stand for a real republic across the island – one which values equality and redistribution.