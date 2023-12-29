In his New Year message the SDLP leader says the first few weeks of 2024 will be difficult – but it should be a year of opportunity.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood says the past 12 months have been a waste and that progress must be made on "serious crises" facing communities in Northern Ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Foyle MP said: “2024 has to be a year of hope and change. After the waste of the last 12 months, where hospital waiting lists have grown, inflation has devastated families struggling to make ends meet and workers have been forced out on strike for pay justice, I doubt there’s anyone left who thinks we can keep going down this path.

“I am hopeful, although not blindly so, that devolved government can be restored early this year. The minor momentum that existed over the last few weeks can, I believe, be turned into something more substantial that will see the return of an Executive and a new Opposition to address the serious crises facing people across our communities. It won’t happen by magic and we aren’t on a path to fall back into power sharing. It will require real effort, compromise and courage from every political leader and every party. But the opportunity exists and most of us are ready to grab it with both hands. It’s time for all the Executive parties, but particularly the DUP, to get over themselves and get the deal done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This year will also provide an important opportunity to finally put an end to 14 years of toxic Tory government. The damage the Conservative Party has done to Northern Ireland can hardly be underestimated. Austerity, the erosion of public services, wage stagnation, Brexit, their unethical approach to the legacy of conflict and justice for victims and survivors. The list is virtually without end. But most of all their party has eroded core values of public service - truth, justice, compassion - all of it sacrificed to maintain power. This year we can all work together to remove the Tories from power and install a government which will better serve the needs of people here. The SDLP will be working hard to make that happen.

“And it should also be a year where those of us believe in the power and potential of a new Ireland as a force to reconcile the traditions of our island open that discussion to as many people as possible. To that end the SDLP is also calling on the Irish Government to convene a forum for all shades of political and public opinion on our island to come together to discuss our future together. As I have often said - there is no future worth having that doesn’t include all the people who share this island. We are all called to shape that future together.