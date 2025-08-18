An SDLP-led letter calling on the government to recall Parliament and impose immediate sanctions on Israel has been dismissed by a Belfast Jewish leader as “virtue signalling” that offers “no solutions” to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The SDLP-led letter urges Sir Keir Starmer to recall Parliament to “impose immediate sanctions” on Israel in a joint letter signed by politicians in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The letter urges the Prime Minister to “act now” to exert pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, The Press Association reported.

It has been signed by Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, SDLP leader Claire Hanna, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and the convener of the party’s Holyrood group Stuart McMillan.

Other co-signatories include co-leader Lorna Slater of Scottish Greens, Alistair Carmichael from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth and Plaid Cymru’s Westminster group leader Liz Saville Roberts.

The letter says: “The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is both man-made and avoidable.

“It is characterised not only by relentless bombardment and destruction, but by the deliberate creation of conditions that are starving a civilian population.

“The blocking of food, water, and medical supplies has precipitated what UN agencies and humanitarian experts describe as a man-made famine; one that is rapidly claiming lives and inflicting irreparable harm on an already traumatised population.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP said 'ever growing numbers of people across these islands have shown their horror and anguish' at events in Gaza. Photo: PA

It calls upon Sir Keir to recall Parliament and impose sanctions on Israel and to “support a ceasefire and meaningful diplomatic intervention to protect civilians and secure a just, lasting peace”.

It also calls for an immediate end to all arms sales to Israel, support for an “independent, international investigations into alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide in Gaza”.

The letter also says the UK should use its “diplomatic influence to press for the unimpeded delivery of food, water, medicine, and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza”.

However Michael Black, Deputy Chair of the Belfast Jewish Community, responded that the letter offers no solution to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"We all want to see the war ended but this is just virtue signalling by the usual suspects,” he told the News Letter.

"They call for Parliament to put pressure on Israel but it’s Hamas who are holding the hostages and stealing aid.

"This letter offers no solutions - just more division.”

Daniel O’Dowd of the Ireland Israel Alliance asked why the letter makes five demands on the UK to act against Israel, but makes none against Hamas.

“Where are the demands on the UK to pressure Hamas to release the Israeli hostages and lay down its arms?” he asked.

"This war will not end until the hostages are brought home and Hamas out of power in Gaza. Perhaps NI Politicians should put their efforts into furthering these two objectives - rather than seeking to hamstring the only democracy in the Middle East from defending its people."

“This letter offers the usual lip-service condemning October 7th, but essentially demanding Israel abandon the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

“This is a group which is destroying it's own people to influence Western public opinion. The SDLP, SF etc have fallen for that strategy hook, line and sinker.”

SDLP leader Ms Hanna said : “The people of Gaza don’t have the luxury of waiting any longer for the UK Government to act.

“Today the SDLP is leading parties in giving voice to the despair and anger at the UK Government’s failure to stand up to Netanyahu.

“Our voice may be the only tool we have, but together it is a powerful one – reflecting the depth of feeling of our constituents and highlighting the failure of the Prime Minister and his government to do all in their power to protect the people of Gaza.”