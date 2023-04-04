News you can trust since 1737
SDLP minister-turned-haulage lobbyist emphasises 'cautious optimism' in face of strong criticism of the Windsor Framework from businessmen

​Former transport minister Nichola Mallon has said she remains “cautiously optimistic” about the Windsor Framework in the face of sharp criticism of it from two significant industry figures.

By Adam Kula
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:57 BST

​Ms Mallon was SDLP infrastructure minister from January 2020 until May 2022, and has since joined haulage lobby group Logistics UK as its head of trade and devolved policy.

She was reacting to condemnation of the rejigged Protocol plans from two businessmen in the pages of the News Letter: Peter Summerton, managing director of McCulla Ireland Transport (on March 30) and Paul Jackson, owner of transport management consultancy Palyn (on March 24).

Both contained detailed and specific criticism of things like how the green-and-red-lane arrangements would work in practice.

Nichola Mallon on the BBC's The View in early 2023; she has said her outfit Logistics UK is 'cautiously optimistic' about the Windsor FrameworkNichola Mallon on the BBC's The View in early 2023; she has said her outfit Logistics UK is 'cautiously optimistic' about the Windsor Framework
Ms Mallon did not engage with the details of their complaints, instead issuing a more general statement, as follows: “Following the Windsor Framework announcement, Logistics UK and its member businesses remain cautiously optimistic regarding the opportunities it could provide.

"Logistics UK has since surveyed around 100 member businesses, with 79% of those welcoming the certainty the new trading agreement will bring for their businesses.

"While there is still much to be confirmed regarding the simplicity and stability of ongoing trade opportunities between NI and GB, 40% of businesses surveyed in GB confirmed their intention to re-establish trading links with NI.

“Logistics UK has consistently called for an enhanced trusted trader scheme to help ensure the smooth flow of goods.

"Practical solutions to the implementation of the framework remain key to its success, and Logistics UK is already in conversation with government and member businesses to ensure trade processes are as efficient and streamlined as possible.”

