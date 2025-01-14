SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, who was targeted by deepfake video, urges legal clampdown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​A Northern Ireland MLA who feared a deep fake video would ruin her political career has urged action to clamp down on online abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cara Hunter was targeted in April 2022 when a fake video was created to look as if she was taking part in pornographic activity with a man and shared around in thousands of messages.

The SDLP East Londonderry MLA has urged Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long for a comprehensive review of law around online violence against women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also called for Mrs Long to press the UK government for a timeline in the promised roll-out of legislation to ban the creation of sexually explicit fake content.

SDLP spokesperson for Education, Cara Hunter MLA at Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast. The SDLP East Londonderry MLA is pushing for action to clamp down on online abuse, and has urged Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long for a comprehensive review of law around online violence against women and girls

It came during a series of four motions put forward at Stormont by members of the SDLP Official Opposition focused on ending discrimination and violence against women.

Ms Hunter, 29, recently spoke out about being targeted by a deep fake just weeks before an assembly election, and despite knowing it was impossible, she said she was receiving messages from scores of strangers who had seen the video, and felt her political career was crumbling in front of her eyes.

She said at that time she approached police but was told they did not have the cyber crime technology to find out where the video came from, and said she felt like she was “on her own”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the video was shared thousands and thousands of times across WhatsApp along with real pictures of her, which prompted scores of abusive messages, adding it felt like overnight she was wearing a scarlet letter with some starting to avoid her.

Ms Hunter said deep fake abuse disproportionately targets women with studies indicating that over 90% of non-consensual deep fake imagery involves female victims.

“Deep fakes are manipulated digital content that appear as real. They are being used to humiliate, exploit and intimidate, particularly targeting women,” she told MLAs.

“The harm caused by deep fakes goes far behind individual cases, it is a threat to the very sanctity of our democracy. Doctored videos of politicians and public figures spread misinformation, they remove trust in institutions, people within these institutions and of course influencing elections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Democracy relies on truth and deep fakes distort truth. The longer we delay the more vulnerable we become to this insidious threat.”

Alliance MLA Connie Egan proposed an amendment to the motion, which recognised online communication is a reserved matter, and called for the first and deputy first minister to work with the UK government over online abuse.

Mrs Long was not in the chamber yesterday due to illness, and Executive Office junior minister Pam Cameron responded in her absence.

She said thousands of women, including some in that House, had been impacted by deep fakes, and said it causes “immense harm, stress and can destroy lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last week the UK government announced that it planned to bring forward proposals to make it an offence to create sexually explicit deep fake images, the justice minister has already been approached by the minister responsible on a possible extension of the offence to Northern Ireland.

“Subject to the agreement of the executive, the justice committee and members, the minister intends to take this opportunity to ensure there is similar provision here by extending the offence to Northern Ireland.”