SDLP MP’s ‘second horseman of the apocalyse’ jibe
An SDLP MP has described newly appointed Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office Steve Baker as the “second horseman of the apocalypse.”
South Belfast MP Claire Hanna criticised Mr Baker’s elevation to the post as he was yet “another hard-line eurosceptic” being nominated to a senior position at the NIO.
Ms Hanna said Mr Baker’s new role was a “red flag” when it came to the politically sensitive Protocol issue.
She added that while the new Prime Minister calls for negotiated solutions with the EU the appointments of two eurosceptics was in “stark contrast” to that objective.
Meanwhile Liz Truss faces a choice of either siding with the struggling people in Northern Ireland or the DUP in the cost-of-living crisis, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood told the Prime Minister on Wednesday.
During Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, the Foyle MP said: “The PM should know that by now many people in the north of Ireland are starving and freezing in their homes.
“We need a tailored solution for Northern Ireland, but that is much harder to achieve because the DUP are refusing to form a government at Stormont.
“The new Prime Minister has a choice to make, she can either be on the side of the DUP or on struggling people in Northern Ireland. Whose side is she on?”
At Stormont on Wednesday the UUP convened a meeting with the National Energy Action Northern Ireland group (NEANI) to discuss the need for support and intervention in response to the energy crisis.
The UUP’s Communities spokesperson, Andy Allen said: “As far back as last October the Ulster Unionist Party has been calling for the establishment of a fuel poverty task force to work to develop short, medium and long-term solutions.
“In the absence of action from the communities minister on this front, it was necessary to convene today’s meeting to bring stakeholders together.”