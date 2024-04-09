SDLP leader Matthew O'Toole says Executive parties are passing motions implying that action is being taken on issues - when it isn't.

The Leader of the Opposition said a retrospective bill brought to authorise Northern Ireland’s spending plans did have legal effect – unlike the dozen motions brought by MLAs since the restoration of devolution.

The South Belfast MLA said the Assembly had pledged support for – amongst other things – a childcare strategy, support with the cost of school uniforms, a strategy on violence against women and girls, capital investment in the fishing industry, a rescue plan for Lough Neagh and yesterday a strategic framework for a shared future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said they were “all motions supported by Executive parties, and the list could go on and on. What we’re debating today is somewhat surreal but it still has some kind of legal effect, which is unlike any of those motions which we’ve debated over the past two and a bit months”

“Members of the public who have been crying out for political institutions to work and deliver for them, who have seen video after video of executive ministers – indeed including the first minister – make videos about motions that are being passed here, would be forgiven for thinking that those…. motions that were being debated had some kind of legal effect. That they were going to create some new obligation on public bodies. Or going to commit a penny of spending towards those issues. They don’t.”

In a post on social media on an Assembly motion on violence against women and girls, the First Minister Michelle O’Neill said “I welcome all parties agreeing to our motion today that ending violence against women and girls is a priority for this Assembly, and I will work with everyone to transform our society for the better”.

Speaking on the motion in the Assembly Ms O’Neill said “we must take action now to stop this violence” – and asked everyone to play their part. “Lets get to work. Lets not waste any more time. Lets make this happen. Lets break the silence”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland still has no strategy to tackle violence against women and girls.