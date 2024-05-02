Second SDLP councillor quits party over selection process for new mayor

Former SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack.

Shauna Cusack’s resignation follows the exit of Jason Barr earlier this week after Foyleside councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr was nominated as mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council.

Both disgruntled councillors said a proposed mayoral selection convention and membership ballot – scheduled to take place on Monday – had been cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a joint statement, they claimed that an SDLP management committee panel had decided last week to “reject Cllr Shauna Cusack and Cllr Jason Barr as candidates, removing us from the process and competition in order to put only one candidate forward for the post”.

Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr - Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council

On Monday, the SDLP confirmed that Ms Seenoi Barr had been selected as the new mayor – becoming the first ever black mayor in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday, Cllr Cusack, who will remain on the council as an independent, issued a statement, saying: “I have enjoyed loyally serving the SDLP on council and in my constituency for the past 11 years. It has been my political home all my life, so my priorities, politics and passions will not change with where I sit in the council chamber.

“I am saddened that I was not deemed worthy to even compete for the opportunity to represent the City and District that I love, but I believe I am still worthy to work for you, albeit from the streets as opposed to a Mayor’s parlour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Cusack went also wished Cllr Seenoi Barr well for her tenure as mayor, and hit out at those using “ugly, racist or hurtful language” online to stop.

“I’m sure Cllr Lilian Barr will make the role her own and work for everyone with the energy and ambition she is renowned for. I wish her and the Party the very best going forward,” Cllr Cusack added.

Jason Bar also passed on his best wishes to Ms Seenoi Barr.