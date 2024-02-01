NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has brought legislation as part of the government's deal with the DUP to the House of Commons

Ability to set UK taxes

Asked by Tory backbencher if the government could decided taxes – such as VAT – for the whole of the United Kingdom, Chris Heaton-Harris said yes.

UK Sovereignty

A Tory MP referenced Section 38 – and said the arrangements show that the Parliament of the UK is sovereign notwithstanding Section 7A and the Windsor Framework – “in practice and in law, constitutionally, there is the capacity for the override not only of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol – but also the Windsor Framework as a result of what is contained in those words”

Mr Heaton-Harris said “I hope he recognises what we are doing in this statutory instrument… making the addition of Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom”.

DUP MP Jim Shannon where the “last word” on EU laws lies – in the UK Parliament or with the EU. Chris Heaton-Harris said the biggest say would be with Assembly members – but that Parliament is sovereign. He pointed to decisions of Great Britain to diverge from Northern Ireland “with good reason” on issues like animal exports – saying a GB ban would affect exports from NI to the Republic of Ireland.

Strength of the Union

The Secretary of State says the regulations brought to Parliament today are part of a package “which will safeguard and durably strengthen NI’s integral place in the union and the UK internal market”.

He said the measures are “underpinned by the Acts of Union and also the terms of the Northern Ireland Act 1998”.

The SDLP leader asked said the UK position that it had ‘no selfish or strategic interest’ in Northern Ireland had been undermined by the government’s ‘Safeguarding the Union’ command paper – and the government had moved away from ‘rigorous impartiality’.

Peter Brooke – NI Secretary in the early 1990s had said that Britain “has no selfish or strategic interest in Northern Ireland”.

The Secretary of State said he agreed with what Peter Brooke had said – but that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had done more for NI’s place in the union than his detractors. He claimed Sir Jeffrey’s detractors had delivered “zero” after a question from the Tory MP Julian Smith, the former NI secretary who has been involved in the talks process.

Stormont Brake and scrutiny of EU laws

Chris Heaton-Harris says that when the Assembly sits – he will implement the Stormont Brake mechanism.

Sammy Wilson pointed out that the NI Secretary has said there were vital democratic safeguards to guard against EU law – plural – and asked what they were other than the Stormont Brake.

Mr Heaton Harris said: “We’ve got the Withdrawal Act itself, and indeed he is sitting in the place that safeguards our laws themselves. And it is right that we are updating our domestic law to reflect that democratically elected representatives in Northern Ireland will now be able to reject new and amended EU law – and that the Withdrawal Agreement’s implementation is subject to robust scrutiny”.

Divergence

Sir Edward Leigh said as a Brexiteer he wanted an assurance that “we will be able to enjoy our Brexit freedoms under this deal”.

The NI Secretary said “This package of measures will not change the freedoms and powers we have secured through leaving the European Union or through the Windsor Framework”.

He continued: “It will not reduce our ability to diverge, or our commitment to do so should it be in the interests of the United Kingdom. And if the legislation does carry significant adverse effects, of course the House would expect the minister to set out any steps to be taken in response to this assessment”.

The Secretary of State said “Crucially, this legislation will also change the law so that new regulatory borders between Great Britain and Northern Ireland cannot emerge from future agreements with the European Union. This is an important new safeguard to future-proof NI’s constitutional status. No government in the future can agree to another Protocol. Nor can the UK internal market be salami-sliced by any future agreement with the European Union. This legislation will also introduce safeguards so that government bills that affect trade between NI and other parts of the United Kingdom are properly assessed. Ministers in charge of such bills will need to provide… a written ministerial statement to Parliament as to whether a bill would have significant adverse effect on trade between Northern Ireland and another part of the United Kingdom. And if the legislation does carry that significanyadverse effect of course the House would expect the minister to set out any steps to be taken in response to this assessment”.

He described it as “a very good transparency measure”.

Review into Windsor Framework

Alliance MP Stephen Farry asked that any independent review would be truly independent and take into account a full spectrum of opinion from the business community. The NI Secretary said he could give that assurance.