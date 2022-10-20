With the pressure on the DUP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson took a delegation to Downing Street to remind Prime Minister Liz Truss why his party cannot return to Stormont.

Accompanied by Lord Dodds, MP Gavin Robinson and MLA Emma Little-Pengelly they reiterated to Ms Truss their position that the Protocol “must be replaced by arrangements that unionists can support if devolution is to be restored”.

On his visit to Belfast the NI Secretary met with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, during a press conference at NIO offices at Erskine House in Belfas

Afterwards, Mr Coveney said it was clear Mr Heaton-Harris was “not bluffing” on his intention to call an election.