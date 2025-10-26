Sectarian abuse ‘never okay’, says Sinn Fein leader after Heather Humphreys targeted
Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys was defeated by left-wing independent Catherine Connolly in Ireland’s presidential election this weekend.
Ms Humphreys is a Presbyterian who was raised on a rural farm near the border.
She attended Orange Order parades as a child but stopped going when the Troubles broke out.
Ms Humphreys said her family was the target of abuse during the campaign.
She told RTE: “My family and I, but especially my family, were subjected to some absolutely awful sectarian abuse and I was disappointed because, as a country, I thought we had moved on from that.
“I think there needs to be a greater understanding of other traditions in this country, and perhaps that’s something that maybe I can contribute towards because there is a lot of misunderstanding out there, and if we are ever to have a united Ireland we have to respect all traditions.”
Asked about the abuse directed at Ms Humphreys, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said there is a “piece of work to be done” on inclusivity on the island of Ireland.
Ms McDonald, whose party supported Ms Connolly said: “Sectarian abuse is never acceptable, it’s never okay.”
In an interview with BBC Northern Ireland, she added: “We have to conduct ourselves in a way that is respectful and not just tolerant but inclusive and genuinely open to people all across the island of all traditions.
“I think there is a piece of work to be done now, and I feel very sure that Catherine as Uachtarain will lead substantially on this in having those open, respectful conversations.”