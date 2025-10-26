Catherine Connolly (centre) with Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns (left) and Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald (right)

Sectarian abuse is “never acceptable”, the leader of Sinn Fein has said after a presidential candidate said she was subjected to “awful” comments.

Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys was defeated by left-wing independent Catherine Connolly in Ireland’s presidential election this weekend.

Ms Humphreys is a Presbyterian who was raised on a rural farm near the border.

She attended Orange Order parades as a child but stopped going when the Troubles broke out.

Ms Humphreys said her family was the target of abuse during the campaign.

She told RTE: “My family and I, but especially my family, were subjected to some absolutely awful sectarian abuse and I was disappointed because, as a country, I thought we had moved on from that.

“I think there needs to be a greater understanding of other traditions in this country, and perhaps that’s something that maybe I can contribute towards because there is a lot of misunderstanding out there, and if we are ever to have a united Ireland we have to respect all traditions.”

Asked about the abuse directed at Ms Humphreys, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said there is a “piece of work to be done” on inclusivity on the island of Ireland.

Ms McDonald, whose party supported Ms Connolly said: “Sectarian abuse is never acceptable, it’s never okay.”

In an interview with BBC Northern Ireland, she added: “We have to conduct ourselves in a way that is respectful and not just tolerant but inclusive and genuinely open to people all across the island of all traditions.