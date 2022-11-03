As a child Alex 'Oso' Calderwood became an unofficial mascot for the Scottish Fusiliers when they were based on the Shankill Road.

The brutal slaying of three of their off duty members by the IRA in 1971 sent shockwaves across Northern Ireland and sowed the seeds of bitterness in his soul.

"At age 11 I was expelled from school and soon got my first job collecting glasses in a pub," he told the News Letter.

Alex 'Oso' Calderwood has just published a book about his turbulent life.

He was unable to read or write.

"I ran up and down the Shankill and got to know nearly everyone. But people were giving me false information and I made my decisions based that."

Aged 17 he would commit the murder of Catholic youth Alexander Reid, for which he was later jailed.

"What I can say now is that I am disgusted with myself," he told the News Letter. "I totally regret what I did. I am not ashamed to say that."

"I was getting different views from my community and politicians.

"But when I began to educate myself in prison I realised how wrong I was for taking that young man's life. I realised that contrary to what I was told, Catholics don't all support the IRA."

In prison he came to faith and asked to be removed from the loyalist wing.

"I read in the scriptures that I had to love my enemies and I knew I couldn't stay there any longer."

When he was released he devoted his time to leading young people away from violence.

He opened a drop in centre, was employed by the Probation Board and studied Youth and Community work at Ulster University.

He went on to work in England as a youth pastor but for a time lost his faith and ended up working as the top bouncer in a Manchester nightclub.

He was convicted of involvement in an armed robbery in Bournemouth 2009, however he claims he was totally innocent and is now fighting to clear his name.

Now 60, he has settled back into Northern Ireland and has published a book about this life. He is also a devoted volunteer at The Olive Branch Cafe on the peace line between the Shankill and the Falls.

Based in the News Life City Church, he says there are around 50 republicans and loyalists who frequent the cafe to talk about the past and the future in a friendly atmosphere.

"For the first time we are finding out more about the other community and they are finding more about us. We all want a better future for their children."

He adds: "I would walk down the Falls nearly every time I go down into town now. They all know me.

"I have to love my enemy. God has forgiven me so much, therefore I have got to move on and love everybody.

"You love your enemy by treating them like human beings - because nobody is better than anybody else."